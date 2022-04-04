ELLISTOWN - Hayden Roberts threw a 2-hit shutout and contributed to his cause at the plate in East Union's 5-0 win on Friday. East Union kept their perfect record intact in Division 1-2 play and raised it to 10-0 on the season with one series left.
"Mostly the fastball and the slider were working for me tonight, but the change was working well there at the end," Roberts said. "Just trying to get them off-balance, but all three were working pretty good towards the end."
Roberts had the luxury of working with the lead as the Urchins scored two runs in the first as the top of the order hung a score up quickly.
Jude Treadaway singled, took second on a passed ball and scored on Rett Johnson's RBI single.
Johnson stole second and later scored on a throwing error by Pine Grove to stake Roberts to a 2-0 lead. Roberts also had a single in the frame, but was stranded at third.
East Union added two more runs in the bottom of the second to extend the lead to 4-0.
Chris Clayton and Daniel Whitfield reached on back-to-back errors by Pine Grove and Treadaway made the Panthers pay by hitting a ball to the fence that scored both runners, but he was thrown out at third trying to stretch his smash into a triple.
Roberts helped keep the Panthers at bay during the third and fourth innings as the lefty picked a runner off first in both frames.
"The were leading off a little wider than I usually see, but it was just huge outs there and you don't have to waste any pitches to get any more outs, so just trying to get those out there, just look at them and look back home and the rest is history," Roberts said.
Roberts added an insurance run for the Urchins in the bottom of the fifth as Johnson reached on a walk and Roberts smacked the RBI double to plate him for the final margin of 5-0.
"Hayden Roberts was very efficient, 80-something pitches, very efficient," East Union coach Jamie Russell said. "We didn't hit it great, but we had timely hitting and that is what we talked about in the huddle, but we've got to be more aggressive, if he's throwing fastballs early, we've got to be ready to hit fastballs.
"We've got to just get better, not get content and I think that gave us the division championship, but like I told them, we don't want to lose division games, we don't want to lose any games, but especially division games," Russell said. "I think Coach (Chris) Basil said we've not lost a division game in eight years."