Union County welcomes two new high school baseball coaches next spring in Jamie Russell (East Union) and Ben Wallis (Ingomar).
Russell replaced Chris Basil, who led the Urchins to two state championships, while Wallis replaced Andy Wilbanks, who led the Falcons to 14 consecutive state playoff appearances.
URCHINS TRADITION
Russell, 44, a Mooreville native, has had coaching stops in Mooreville, Ripley and Smithville. His Smithville Seminoles won a state championship in 2019.
“I couldn’t pass up this opportunity,” said Russell, who was an assistant softball coach for Mooreville the last two years. “East Union baseball is about tradition. I’ve known Coach Basil for 21 years and I’ve always respected him. It’s a great school and a great community.”
Russell played high school baseball for Mooreville Hall of Fame coach Rex Berryman and was a part of two state championship Troopers teams in 1992 and ’94.
“Everything I’ve heard about East Union baseball reminds me of what Mooreville was when I was in high school,” Russell said. “Coach Berryman influenced me a lot, no doubt. I’ve always tried to learn things from every coach I’ve been around.
“Coach Basil will still be around and I’m excited about that. We’re going to work together and do what’s best for the kids.”
Russell was an assistant baseball coach at Mooreville for nine seasons and was head football coach for four of those years. He was head baseball coach for the Troopers for one season, replacing Berryman. He stepped down from baseball the following year to become an assistant principal for the school.
He was head coach for three seasons at Ripley, where he coached Ingomar’s Wallis for one year. His final head coaching job was at Smithville, where his teams competed for the state title three consecutive seasons and won one.
FALCONS NEW LEADER
Wallis, 31, a Ripley native, has been interested in the Ingomar job since he was a student teacher there nine years ago.
“I fell in love with the place,” he said. “There’s a winning culture there. They’re gritty, hard-nosed kids. They have great support there. I was excited when Andy (Wilbanks) called me and said he was going to hang it up.”
Wallis spent six seasons as head coach at Walnut. Prior to that he was an assistant at Ripley High. He played baseball for Ripley, Northeast Mississippi Community College and Blue Mountain College’s first team.
Not only did he play one season for East Union’s Russell, he also played Junior American Legion one season for Wilbanks. He also played three seasons in the Cotton States League for Basil.
“I’ve known Andy forever,” he said. “He was one of my heroes growing up. I grew up watching him play. I’m excited to be following him.”
Wallis says aggressive base running and being aggressive at the plate will be a mark of his teams.
“I tell my players when you hit the ball hard good things can happen,” he said.