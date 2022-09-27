Friday, September 30 will begin division play for our three Gazette coverage area teams. New Albany will be competing in Division 2-4A while East Union and Myrtle will play in Division 1-2A.
PONTOTOC (2-3) AT NEW ALBANY (4-1)
New Albany will kickoff division play at home with Highway 15 rival Pontotoc on Friday. The Bulldogs and Warriors have one common opponent, Itawamba AHS, which beat both team by considerable margins. The Indians defeated New Albany 49-28 and dropped Pontotoc by a score of 49-7 on Friday.
Pontotoc is led by quarterback Conner Armstrong who has hit on 84 of 149 passes for 808 yards and four touchdowns.
Armstrong's favorite receivers have been Nic Townsend (18 rec. for 279, TD), Jaden Montgomery (20 rec. for 168 yards, TD) and Anthony Hurd (15 rec. for 109 yards).
Jakylen Judon has 35 rushes for 115 yards and Anndru Berry rushed 27 times for 88 yards, 2 TD.
New Albany will counter with freshman quarterback Braden Shettles who has completed 47 of 82 passes for 687 yards and four touchdowns.
Kaleum Shaw leads all receivers with 16 catches for 211 yards and one touchdown. Jeb Bolen and Ke'Lan Simpson each have eight receptions with Bolen totaling 78 yards and Simpson 69.
Leading the Bulldog rushing attack is Kody Atkinson with 47 carries for 403 yards and eight touchdowns. Ke'Lan Simpson is not far behind with 85 carries for 360 yards and five touchdowns.
Kickoff at Kitchens Field is 7:30 on Friday.
BELMONT (1-3) AT EAST UNION (0-5)
East Union will celebrate homecoming on Friday and the Urchins have high hopes that a very demanding non-division schedule will have them prepared for 1-2A action for the rest of the way.
Belmont lost to Red Bay (Ala.) 16-0 last week while East Union was shutout by East Webster 49-0.
East Union won the 2021 meeting between the two teams in Belmont by a final of 42-14.
Kickoff will be at 7:30 with the homecoming court presentation taking place during halftime.
POTTS CAMP (4-1) AT MYRTLE (2-2)
Myrtle will also be celebrating homecoming festivities on Friday and will host the Potts Camp Cardinals.
Myrtle is sitting at 2-2 as they come into the first division contest of the year while Potts Camp is 4-1. The Hawks have won their last two games after dropping the first two.
Potts Camp won the game in 2021 by a final score of 40-12.
Myrtle will hold their homecoming presentation at 6:30 on the football field with the game to follow at 7:30.
