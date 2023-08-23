ELLISTOWN - There are few positions on a volleyball court for a 5-foot-4 player.
However, East Union coach Josh Blythe has the perfect role for his height-challenged sophomore, Caroline Sherwood. That’s playing libero, a position that’s perfect for a quick, agile and court-aware athlete.
“She’s like a centerfielder in softball,” Blythe said. “We ask a lot out of her. I ask her to read defenses. She’s very good at reading the ball. She keeps a lot of balls up for us. If we’re going to be very good, she better be all over the place.
“She likes when the lights come on; she loves playing.”
Sherwood was in her zone during the Urchins’ 3-0 victory (25-18, 25-10, 25-9) Tuesday against county rival West Union. She recorded 10 digs and served up seven aces against the visiting Eagles.
Not a bad night at the service line for a player who was “0-for” with her serves in pregame warmups.
“I didn’t get any over the net in pregame. In the game, I started taking it slow. It worked,” she said.
East Union (10-3) is ranked No. 10 in the area by the Daily Journal.
Junior outside hitter Eliza Whitenton led the Urchins with 11 kills and three digs. Outside hitter Katie Sherwood added six kills. Lilly Bruce recorded 10 assists and Jenni Bullard nine assists from the setter position. Bullard also had four aces.
“In our offense the outside hitters tend to get 70 percent of the balls,” Blythe said. “I don’t want (Whitenton) to have to be perfect. Now we’ve got these other kids (Katie Sherwood, Ali Cooper, Jessica Henderson), who can attack, too. We want to be more than one-dimensional.”
Whitenton is glad to have the scoring help.
“The outside is one of the main positions sets go to when things go wrong,” she said. “Having a good outside can help the team. It’s good to have more leaders out on the floor. Having hitters as leaders and setters as leaders is important.”
East Union started sluggish and fell behind 12-6 in the first set. Blythe called a timeout and the Urchins responded with a 19-6 run behind Whitenton’s kills to win the set.
Caroline Sherwood’s six aces in the second set helped East Union build a 15-1 lead. The Urchins went up 10-2 in the third set and never looked back.
West Union (3-3) had three kills from Shelby Powell and two from Analyssa Phillips.
