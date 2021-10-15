ELLISTOWN - East Union special teams put up two quick scores early to spark the Urchins as they defeated Myrtle 49-0 on East Union's homecoming. A return off a missed field goal and a blocked punt secured 15 points before the Urchin offense ever saw the field.
"Early on, obviously the kicking game and special teams was really big for us," East Union coach Todd Lott said. "You know, wet field conditions and we were just pretty pleased with how we executed, we dropped a few on the ground that we should have had, but other than that, we fairly well executed.
"I was very pleased with our focus on homecoming, the weather and everything else."
Myrtle got a big break to start the as Caden Hutcheson returned the opening kickoff 65 yards to the Urchin 21.
However, the East Union defense rose up and held the Hawks, forcing a field goal attempt from the 29.
The kick was short and safety man, Hayden Roberts, gathered in the kick at the goal line and sprinted up the right sideline for the 100-yard return. Roberts ran in the two point try and the Urchins led 8-0 with 9:58 left in the quarter.
The East Union defense forced another three-and-out and Myrtle dropped into punt formation at their 30.
The Urchins sent everyone on the punt block and were successful as Bryce McLellen picked up the ball at the four and ran it in for the score.
Rett Johnson added the PAT and East Union led 15-0 with 8:13 left in the period.
"We work on our kicking game really hard and we really pride ourselves in our kicking game," Lott said. "We preach it everyday that the kicking game is going to win or lose the game, so we've kinda had both ends of that in reality."
The Urchin offense finally got on the field and promptly drove 75 yards for a third TD as Hayden Frazier scored from the eight. They Urchins used a bit of trickery on the extra point as Johnson took a lateral on a run to the left and threw a jump pass to Collin Stephens for the 23-0 lead.
East Union scored early in the second quarter as they drove 46 yards in two plays. Luke McVey raced in from 32 yards out for the score.
Roberts intercepted a Myrtle pass at the Hawk 45 and returned it for yet another score with 10:25 left to go in the half.
East Union scored right before the half as they drove 41 yards in nine plays with Frazier capping the drive on his four-yard TD run. Johnson's kick made the score 43-0 at the half.
Charlie Hazel scored the final Urchin touchdown on his two-yard run with 7:05 left for the 49-0 final. A Drew Hollimon to Ben Basil pass of nine yards set up Hazel's score.
East Union will face Potts Camp on the road next and Lott shared his thoughts on the upcoming division contest.
They've got a lot of skill players, I've seen them a little bit on film," Lott said. "We just gotta focus on us and us getting better each day and we really preach that here.
"If we do that, we should be prepared and ready to go on Friday."
Myrtle will be at home as they host Walnut in a 1-2A matchup.