NEW ALBANY - Four teams played in Saturday's final day of softball action at BNA Bank Park in four contests. Myrtle had previously wrapped up the championship on Friday and completed their four games.
East Union 16, New Albany 8
East Union and New Albany squared off in a noon contest to determine how the second and third place spot.
East Union wasted little time in asserting themselves as Mia Hutcheson drove in Dakota Hines for the first run and Emily Coggin blasted a no-doubter home run for the 2-0 lead. The Lady Urchins would never relinquish the lead for the rest of the game.
Addison Clayton and Coggin would add a RBI over the next two innings and Hines had a 2-RBI double to expand the Lady Urchin lead to 8-0 after 2.5 innings.
The Lady Bulldogs showed some life in the bottom of the third as consecutive RBI by Abby Keller, ZaKathryn Cameron and Charlsie Stacks pulled them to within three runs at 8-5.
However, East Union came storming back and matched those runs in the top of the fourth off a 2-RBI double by Coggin and RBI singles Carrie Wilkinson and Harleigh Wheelington to take a 13-5 lead.
Wilkinson, Clayton and Hines would add another RBI to their total in the fifth and the Lady Urchins went home 16-8 winners.
Coggin tossed a six-hitter for the Lady Urchins and struck out four.
New Albany 7, West Union 2
New Albany opened up a 6-0 lead by the third inning and cruised home with a 7-2 win in the early game on Saturday.
ZaKathryn Cameron and Addison Mayo picked up a RBI each to stake the Lady Bulldogs to an early 2-0 lead after an inning.
New Albany padded the lead with a 4-run third to extend the lead to 6-0. The Lady Bulldogs made use of Alexis Mirfield's RBI hit plus two West Union errors and a hit batter to score their runs.
Abby Keller scored the final New Albany on a passed ball in the fifth.
West Union was finally able to get on the scoreboard in the top of the seventh as Parker Gates singled and later scored on Eden Conlee's RBI single. Annie Orman followed and drove in Conlee with another RBI single for the final count of 7-2.
Ingomar 8, West Union 7
Ingomar jumped out to an early 5-0 lead and then had to rally back from a 7-6 deficit to beat West Union on Saturday by a 8-7 final.
Ingomar had five players with a RBI which included Kaily Edwards, Camleigh Ball, Lindsey Dillard, Lexie Campbell and Daylen Grisham.
Brooklyn Wicker and Edwards went 2 for 4 in the multiple hit department for the Lady Falcons.
Annie Orman hit a 3-run homer for West Union and Ella Kate Taylor added a solo HR.
Parker Gates went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI to pace the West Union attack. Sophie Hooker also had a RBI for the Lady Eagles.
Cadie Jo Byrd worked six innings on the mound for the win and allowed seven runs on 10 hits while striking out seven.
East Union 10, Ingomar 0
No stats were available for this game on Saturday.
Myrtle won the round robin tournament with a 4-0 record. East Union and New Albany both wrapped up play at 2-2 while Ingomar and West Union were both 1-3.