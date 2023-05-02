ELLISTOWN - Connor Timms made major contributions at the plate and in relief work on the mound as East Union defeated Choctaw County 11-1 in a mercy-rule final of six innings on Tuesday.
Timms hit a 3-run home run and closed out the contest's final two innings in relief of Landon Harmon.
Timms made his first contribution during the third inning with the Urchins leading 3-0.
Tristan Baldwyn led off the inning and reached on an error. Harmon followed and drew the walk.
Ben Basil came through with the sacrifice bunt to move the runners up to second and third and set up Timms.
He did not disappoint either as he launched a home run to left and up the score to 6-0. Rett Johnson's RBI single later in the inning produced another run.
"Yeah, that was a big hit at that time and point of the game, that was with two strikes to drive in three runs and we had been leaving some baserunners, so yeah that was a very big hit," East Union coach Jamie Russell said of Timms' home run.
Timms came on to pitch in the fifth inning as he worked the last couple of innings of the game, allowed no run, no hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
"Timms came in and did a good job of hitting spots and throwing strikes and gave us a good lift there," Russell said.
Harmon was superb over the first three innings as he retired the Charger lineup in order during each frame while notching seven strikeouts.
He tired just a shade in the fourth and Choctaw County was able to score their lone run as they touched him for three hits. Caleb McCulloch singled to drive in Eli Dale for the Charger run to cut the lead to 7-1.
East Union added insurance runs in the fifth as Daniel Whitfield was hit by pitch and scored on an error and Johnson followed two batters later by reaching on an error and later scored on a throwing error.
Ben Basil had a hand in the final runs of the game as his single drove in Tristan Baldwyn and a balk while Basil was on third produced the game-ending score for the 11-1 final.
East Union struck quickly in the first for three runs as Jude Treadaway scored on Drew Hollimon's bunt single for the first run.
Baldwyn would later drive in a run with his grounder for a RBI that was mishandled for an error to allow him to reach safely.
Hollimon would score the third run on the same play as he was the trailing runner behind Johnson.
"Just putting the ball in play, they (Choctaw County) made some mistakes that put some pressure on them early, especially when we got some good bunts down there and got the lead early then built on it as we went through," Russell said of the keys to the win. "Getting the lead early helped a lot."
Johnson and Basil each went 2 for 3 with a RBi while Timms led the team with three RBIs.
