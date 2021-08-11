Top Shots Bulldog Bash By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteCoach Ashley Connolly huddles with her Lady Bulldogs in the pregame at Saturday’s Bulldog Bash. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteLibero Hannah Hughes gets the dig and plays the ball in front of teammates Lucy King (12) and Masey Adams (15). By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteSetter Masey Adams sends this ball back to a teammate as she saves the shot along the stripe. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteMollie Moody gets the return shot for Myrtle during their match against Ripley. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteMyrtle’s Mollie Moody and Cora Kelly attempt to block the shot by the Ripley hitter. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteMyrtle’s Kiersten Shoops and Emma Myers watch the kill shot attempt by teammate Mollie Moody. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteEast Union’s Jorja Roberson, Peyton Wildman and Emma Akins chat during a break in the action at Saturday’s Bulldog Bash. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteRachel Gentry sets the ball in front of Lady Urchin teammate Emma Akins. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photos from Saturday’s Bulldog Bash dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bulldog Bash Volleyball New Albany East Union Ingomar Myrtle Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 88° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Hot and humid. High 94F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 11, 2021 @ 10:52 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany New Albany school board approves resignations, new hires 28 min ago East Union Top Shots Bulldog Bash 56 min ago East Union Top Shots Bulldog Bash 1 hr ago New Albany Saltillo man facing drug trafficking charges 6 hrs ago New Albany The Playhouse 6 hrs ago New Albany OUR OPINION: Museum visits people, when people can’t visit museum 6 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists