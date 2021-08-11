Top Shots Bulldog Bash By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteIngomar’s Macie Phifer (12), Rylie Ozbirn (16) and Brooklyn Wicker (15) wait for the serve during their match on Saturday. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Bulldog BashBy DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteEast Union’s Jorja Roberson eyes the ball as she plays the shot back against Walnut. By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteSetter Lindsey Dillard camps under the ball as Camleigh Ball moves in for the shot. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteEmma Mayer serves one over for Myrtle in the match against Ripley. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteBrooklyn Wicker (15) sends the ball back into Saltillo’s court as Camleigh Ball (21) and Rylie Ozbirn (16) watch the play. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteCarrie Wilkinson digs the ball in the near court in front of Lady Urchin teammate Jorja Roberson. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteMacie Phifer of Ingomar pushes the shot over the top of the Saltillo defenders. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany GazetteNew Albany’s Emma Patterson follows through on the kill shot during the match against Alcorn Central. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More photos from Bulldog Bash dennis.clayton@djournal.com dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bulldog Bash Volleyball New Albany East Union Ingomar Myrtle Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 88° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Hot and humid. High 94F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Mostly clear. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 11, 2021 @ 10:52 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany MHP officer pulls woman to safety from bridge 11 min ago New Albany New Albany school board approves resignations, new hires 39 min ago East Union Top Shots Bulldog Bash 1 hr ago East Union Top Shots Bulldog Bash 1 hr ago New Albany Saltillo man facing drug trafficking charges 6 hrs ago New Albany The Playhouse 6 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists