The East Union Lady Urchins won the MHSAA Class 1 Girls State Powerlifting Championship for the fifth consecutive year. The Lady Urchins powered their way to the win with eight gold, two silver and one bronze in the medal count. The had a total point count of 69 compared to 23 points for second-place McAdams.

