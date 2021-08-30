Top Shots from 2021 EUNA Cup Aug 30, 2021 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Joe Mathis loads up to throw the deep ball for the Bulldogs as he went 7 of 9 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Peyton Taylor | Special to the Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save New Albany and East Union renewed the EUNA Cup rivalry after a year's absence with the Bulldogs takin the 41-0 win. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Euna Cup New Albany East Union Football Union Rivalry Sport Zoology Takin Bulldog Renew Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 71° Rain Oxford, MS (38655) Today Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. High 73F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.. Tonight Rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 68F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Updated: August 30, 2021 @ 2:24 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Some services will change for Labor Day 41 min ago East Union First Union county volleyball tournament highly competitive 1 hr ago Ingomar Lady Falcons build confidence in win over Falkner 3 hrs ago East Union Lady Bulldogs claim first county volleyball title 5 hrs ago East Union Bulldogs blank Urchins in EUNA Cup renewal 6 hrs ago New Albany Rubber ducks to compete in annual downstream race Sept. 25 Aug 27, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists