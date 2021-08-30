Joe Mathis

Joe Mathis loads up to throw the deep ball for the Bulldogs as he went 7 of 9 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

 Peyton Taylor | Special to the Gazette

New Albany and East Union renewed the EUNA Cup rivalry after a year's absence with the Bulldogs takin the 41-0 win. 

