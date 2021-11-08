Top Shots from State XC Meet By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Catherine Truemper of New Albany placed third at Saturday's State XC Championships with her time of 20:11.40. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette East Union's John Evins finished third overall in 2A boys at Saturday's State XC Championships with a time of 18:08.88. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Gabe Rakestraw of East Union ran a time of 18:41.20 to place seventh in 2A boys at the State XC Championships. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Sunshine Fulgham of East Union finished ninth overall in 2A girls State XC Championship with her time of 22:29.65. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Maci Rae McLellen of East Union ran a time of 22:46.35 to place 11th in 2A Girls State XC Championships. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Peyton Thompson was the top runner for Myrtle girls at 2A State XC Championships with her time of 23:37.21 for 20th place. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Myrtle's Hunter Page placed 15th in 2A Boys State XC Championships with his time of 19:33.99. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dawson Boyd of New Albany placed 15th overall in 4A Boys XC Championships with a time of 17:53.28. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save East Union, Myrtle and New Albany competed on Saturday at the MHSAA State XC Championships at Choctaw Trails in Clinton. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East Union Myrtle New Albany Mhsaa State Xc Meet Cross Country Cross Country Championships Mhsaa State Xc Championships Choctaw Trails Sport Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 69° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Abundant sunshine. High 71F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Updated: November 8, 2021 @ 1:10 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts East Union Top Shots from State XC Meet 2 hrs ago New Albany Veterans Day holiday to affect some services 3 hrs ago East Union Lady Urchins take second in state meet 17 hrs ago East Union Urchins strike early and often in playoff win Nov 5, 2021 Myrtle Sports Myrtle's Gordon gets Defensive POY award Nov 5, 2021 Myrtle Sports Eagles fly past Hawks in hardwood sweep Nov 4, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists