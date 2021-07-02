Blasts from the past. These photos from past New Albany Gazettes have always been a favorite among readers. Top Shots this week features photos from July of 2011, 2006, 2001, 1996, 1991 and 1986 as we look back into the past and the top stories in local sports. Some of these celebrities are still in our midst even today at local sporting events.
Top Shots from the past
Dennis Clayton
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
comments powered by Disqus