Myrtle hosted East Union in girls summer league basketball on Monday. The Lady Hawks had a full day of hoops action with numerous teams playing. East Union won the game 28-14.
Top Shots Myrtle vs East Union summer basketball
Dennis Clayton
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
