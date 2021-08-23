Top Shots of East Union vs West Union volleyball By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 23, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 A trio of Lady Urchins meet at the ball as Jenni Bullard, Peyton Wildman and Carrie Wilkinson go for the dig. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Shelby Powell plays the ball forward as Emma Callicutt (12), Laina Corder (21), Anna Carwyle (10) and Sydney Sanders (8) watch the play. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Coach Josh Blythe huddles with his Lady Urchins during the timeout on Tuesday. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Coach Jamie Hayles goes over strategy with her Lady Eagles at the timeout. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Rachel Gentry had two key aces early in the first set to help East Union establish a lead. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Cailin Walls is locked in on this ball as she directs it over the net for the Lady Eagles. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Emma Akins follows through on the serve during the second set in which she had four aces. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Emma Callicutt digs this East Union serve and sends it back to her setter on the front line. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Top Shots of East Union vs West Union volleyball dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags East Union West Union Volleyball Top Shots Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 90° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight A clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 23, 2021 @ 4:59 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Hurricane News 39 min ago East Union Top Shots of East Union vs West Union volleyball 1 hr ago East Union First-ever Union County volleyball tournament on Saturday 2 hrs ago East Union Friday night football set to kickoff this week 3 hrs ago Myrtle Sports Myrtle's Gordon commits to Southern Miss softball 3 hrs ago East Union East meets West, Lady Urchins prevail 4 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists