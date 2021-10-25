Top Shots of Union County XC Meet By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 10 Catherine Truemper of New Albany won the varsity girls race at Union County XC Meet with her time of 21:22. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Brodie Moore of West Union ran a time of 17:49 to win the varsity boys race at the Union County XC Meet. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Ainsley Porch of East Union won the Union County XC Meet for middle school girls runners with her time of 27:00. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette New Albany's Aiden Patterson won the Union County XC Meet for middle school boys with his time of 21:56. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Sunshine Fulgham of East Union had a second place finish in varsity girls at Union County XC Meet with her time of 22:49. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Kenley Conwill placed third in the varsity girls at Union County XC Meet in her time of 23:05. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Maci Rae McLellen finished fourth in varsity girls at Union County XC Meet with a time of 23:12. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette New Albany's Dawson Boyd ran a 17:53 to finish second in the varsity boys at Union County XC Meet. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette John Evins of East Union ran a time of 18:32 and placed third in varsity boys at Union County XC Meet. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette West Union's Joe Quay Willard placed fourth in varsity boys at Union County XC Meet with his time of 18:35. By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Union County Cross Country Meet was held on Saturday at the BNA Bank Tennis Complex with all five county teams participating. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Union County Cross Country Top Shots Meet Cross Country Union County Sport Team Bna Bank Tennis Complex Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 73° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.. Tonight A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: October 25, 2021 @ 12:20 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Home gardeners learn hints for improving own yards and gardens 29 min ago New Albany Renasant named Best Big Bank in state by Newsweek 57 min ago East Union Top Shots of Union County XC Meet 1 hr ago East Union Bulldogs Fumble Away Senior Night Against Cougars 4 hrs ago East Union Urchins stay perfect in division, defeat Potts Camp Oct 22, 2021 East Union East Union wins MHSAA girls middle school title Oct 22, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists