PEARL - East Union appeared to be in a slight predicament going into the fifth inning, but Jude Treadaway and Rett Johnson torched any hope Stringer had with back-to-back heroics as the Urchins won 13-2.
East Union sent 13 batters to the plate in the fifth with Treadaway smashing a 3-RBI double and Johnson followed with an inside the park 2-run home run as the Urchins turned a 4-2 lead into a 13-2 blowout.
Treadaway came up with the bases loaded and sent an opposite field shot down the left field line to extend the Urchin lead to 10-2.
"I had rolled it over twice already today on balls in the dirt, so I was staying back as long as I can trying to hit it the other way," Treadaway said. "I believe he threw me a fastball, but it was running a lot."
Johnson came up next and drove a pitch deep into the power alley in right and never checked up as he raced around the basepath for the 12-2 lead.
"Well, we had a runner at second with no outs, so all I was trying to do was hit a ball pull side to move him over and off the bat, I knew I got just about all of it, not quite enough to get it out, but we'll take it," Johnson said. "One thing lead to another and next thing I know, I'm sliding into home plate.
"I almost caught up with Jude at third base, so I'm thinking standup triple and then Coach Russell just keeps waving his arms so I said 'here we go' and I guess everything worked out. Not what I was expecting rounding second base, that's for sure."
Ethan Hitt delivered the final run with his RBI single. He scored the first run in the frame on a wild pitch and two more runs scored on bases-loaded walks.
Rudy Baldwyn working 4.2 innings and threw 118 pitches on the day to take the win. Baldwyn allowed one hit and struck out 10, but issued nine walks.
Ross Cochran came on to relieve Baldwyn and retired the only batter he faced for the final out.
"Baldwyn gets outs when he has to, it's his senior year and I think he ended up 12-0, so you can't ask for much more," East Union coach Jamie Russell said. "It's big to get that first win, but we've still got work to do."
Connor Timms gave East Union the early lead that they never relinquished with his 2-RBI double with two outs in the first.
Hitt delivered in the clutch in the third as he drove in two runs with his RBI single.
Hitt was perfect at the plate, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and scored two runs.