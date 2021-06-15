NORTHEAST TO HOST HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL ALL-STAR GAME
BOONEVILLE, Miss. – Northeast Mississippi Community College is proud to serve as the host for the 2021 Northeast Mississippi Softball Coaches Association all-star games.
There will be two games on Wednesday, June 16 from the state-of-the-art Northeast Softball Complex. The Class 1A-3A game begins at 5 p.m. with the Class 4A-6A game to follow.
Both games will air live on the Black Channel of NEMCCTV.com plus on Roku and Amazon Fire television devices (search for Northeast Mississippi Community College).
The following are the rosters for both games as submitted by the NEMSBCA.
Class 1A-3A Blue Team: Aniston Atkins (Hamilton), Meagan Baldwin (Houston), Emily Coggin (East Union), Mycala Crowley (Houston), Sophie Harrison (TCPS), Randi Johnson (Wheeler), Paige Kilgore (Houston), Shelby Linley (Houlka), Ella Mask (Alcorn Central), Jourdan Mathis (Booneville), Maggie McVey (East Union) and Sarah Kate Thompson (Myrtle). Coach: Molly Brown (Wheeler).
Class 1A-3A Red Team: Lynsey Barber (Mantachie), Arianna Campbell (Calhoun City), Eden Conlee (West Union), Rylee Brooke Crowell (Eupora), Hannah Davis (Booneville), Kaily Edwards (Ingomar), Conley Langford (Calhoun City), Anna Nickens (Senatobia), Annie Orman (West Union), Meleah Pogue (Eupora), McKaylee Polk (Senatobia) and Elisa Claire Young (Thrasher). Coach: Tammy Young (Senatobia).
Class 4A-6A Blue Team: Maddison Bartlett (Tishomingo County), Adison Biffle (Mooreville), Rebecca Cook (South Panola), Landry Davis (Lafayette County), Kira Finkley (Grenada), Lexi Green (Itawamba AHS), Cheyenne Jones (Lafayette County), Marley Moore (Itawamba AHS), Caitlyn Rhea (Lafayette County), Bailey Russell (South Panola), Reese Vanlandingham (Saltillo) and Bailey Ware (South Panola). Coach: Jeffrey Mann (Itawamba AHS).
Class 4A-6A Red Team: Annslee Basham (Mooreville), Taylor Bishop (North Pontotoc), Tiffany Bishop (North Pontotoc), Madisyn Cobbs (Lafayette County), Aimee George (Caledonia), Jada Glasgow (Caledonia), Allyson Harrison (South Pontotoc), Chloe Hollingsworth (Tishomingo County), India Ivy (Tupelo), Leah Kinard (Grenada), Zariah Patterson (Corinth) and Secora Weeks (South Pontotoc). Coach: Andy Finch (Caledonia).
*editors note - Emily Coggin and Maggie McVey (East Union), Sarah Kate Thompson (Myrtle) Eden Conlee and Annie Orman (West Union), Kaily Edwards (Ingomar) are Union County representatives and players