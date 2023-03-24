Game 4
East Union 2, New Albany 1
East Union and New Albany locked up in a scoreless dual through the middle of the sixth inning as the Lady Urchins escaped with a hard-fought 2-1 win.
Pitchers Josie Mae Bell of East Union and Abby Keller of New Albany were on the top of their game as they took turns blanking their opponents. Bell allowed seven hits while Keller held East Union to three hits.
East Union finally broke the ice during the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs.
Dakota Hines started the inning with a bunt single for the Lady Urchins.
Zakathryn Cameron was able to to retire Hines on an attempted steal of second to pickup the first out.
Addison Clayton came up to the plate next and delivered a second bunt single to reach.
Clayton later stole second and would take third on Adison Russell's groundout.
Katie Sherwood would draw a walk to put runners at the corners for the Lady Urchins with two down.
Clayton would score on a hard-hit grounder off the bat of Lucy Cochran and Sherwood advanced to third.
A passed ball would allow Sherwood to score and give the Lady Urchins a 2-0 lead through six.
The Lady Bulldogs fought back as they had a runner cut down at the plate attempting to score on Keller's triple.
Keller would score as Riley Anderson had the RBI groundout to put New Albany on the scoreboard.
Maguire Miskelly followed with a single and Amada Gamaz came on to pinch run.
Bell came back to register the strikeout to end the threat and the game as the Lady Urchins squeezed out the 2-1 win.
Bell went seven innings, allowed one run on seven hits with five strikeouts. She threw 83 pitches with 60 going for strikes.
Keller worked six innings, allowed two runs on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts. She tossed 75 pitches with 52 hitting the strike zone.
Game 3
West Union 3, Myrtle 0
Addison Collum shutout Myrtle and her West Union teammates scraped out three runs in the third inning for the 3-0 win.
Collum worked four innings, struck out eight batters while scattering three hits and two walks as she threw 58 pitches and hit the strike zone with 42.
Ella Kate Taylor provided the spark to get the West Union bats going, blasting a triple to lead off the third inning.
Lucy Jumper followed with an infield single to put runners at the corners.
Kelsey Coffey was next up for the Lady Eagles and delivered the RBI single to plate Taylor for the first run of the game.
West Union loaded the bases and a walk to Sadie Cobb scored Jumper.
Coffey scored the final run of the inning and and contest on an error for the 3-0 margin.
Myrtle's biggest threat of the game came in the second inning as they had runners in scoring position at second and third, but Collum dealt an inning-ending strikeout to squelch the threat.
Streich had an impressive outing in the losing cause allowing three hits, two walks while striking out four.
Game 2
West Union 7, Ingomar 4
West Union scored six runs in the first inning and then held on to fight off an Ingomar comeback in the 7-4 game 2 win.
The Lady Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the first and appeared to be on their way to a easy win, but the Lady Falcons had other plans.
West Union scored runs off Addison Collum's 2-RBI double, Zoey Wright's 2-RBI single and Parker Gates added her fielder's choice RBI while Wright scored on an Ingomar error.
Ingomar came back in the bottom of the first to score three runs as Cadie Jo Byrd delivered the RBI single for their first run.
Byrd would later score on an error and Macie Phifer scored the third run on a wild pitch to cut the lead to 6-3.
Kelsey Coffey singled to lead off the second and later scored the final Lady Eagle run on a wild pitch.
Tyranni Jones scored the final Ingomar run in the bottom of the second as she singled and later scored on an error to reach the final score of 7-4.
Sadie Cobb picked up the win for the Lady Eagles as she threw a three hitter with two strikeouts.
Game 1
Myrtle 4, Ingomar 0
Brooklyn Streich tossed a 2-hitter for Myrtle and the Lady Hawks scored runs in three of the four innings of play to win 4-0 over Ingomar.
Streich struck out nine batters and struck out the side in the third inning en route to the win.
Olivia Decanter put Myrtle on the scoreboard in the first inning as her sac fly RBI drove in Cora Kelly who had walked to lead off the game.
Myrtle scored two more runs in the third inning as Kelly again drew a leadoff walk and Emma Mayer drove her in with her sac fly RBI. Dream Carnell singled and later stole home to score as Ingomar threw to second in an attempt to retire the trailing runner.
Myrtle's final run came in the top of the fourth as Genna Wages led off with a single and later scored on an error off the bat of McKensie Wise.
The Lady Falcons threatened in the bottom of the frame as Cadie JO Byrd reached on an error and Kaylee Crawford singled with one out to put runners on at the corners.
However, Streich came back with consecutive strikeouts to end the game.
Wages was the lone Myrtle player with multiple hits with her two singles.
