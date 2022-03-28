East Union won the Union County Tournament as they finished with a clean slate at 4-0. Myrtle, New Albany and Ingomar all finished with 2-2 records while West Union went 0-4.
Saturday results
East Union 10, Ingomar 0
East Union ended Saturday's session on a high note as they scored six runs in the final inning to defeat Ingomar 10-0.
The Lady Urchins won their third game of the tournament by 10 runs.
Lucy Cochran picked up the win on the mound while Katie Sherwood and Adison Russell both tripled to pace the Lady Urchins at the plate.
New Albany 5, West Union 4
New Albany scored five runs in their final at-bat to overcome a four run deficit and defeat West Union 5-4.
Abby Keller and Mary Margaret White had 2-RBI doubles to drive in runs while Sammi Jo Doyle added the other RBI on her infield single.
West Union scored three runs in the third inning off a wild pitch and an error.
Annlyssa Phillips drove in the fourth run with her RBI single.
Keller got the win on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs.
East Union 7, Myrtle 1
Jorja Roberson smashed a 3-run walk-off home run to hand the Lady Urchins the 7-1 win over Myrtle. Lucy Cochran and Adison Russell both singled to set up Roberson's dramatic homer.
Addison Clayton scored earlier in the inning on an error as East Union plated four runs in the frame.
Russell and Mia Hutcheson had RBI for the Lady Urchins earlier while pinch runner Madi Robbins scored on a wild pitch.
Kinsley Gordon scored the lone Myrtle run as she led off the first with a single and later scored on an error.
Ingomar 6, West Union 5
Ingomar scored six runs in the bottom of the first and needed every run to hold off a late charge by West Union to win 6-5.
Katie Beth Hall got the fireworks going with a 2-run homer and Kaily Crawford hit a RBI single. Macie Phifer stole home for another run while two runs scored on passed balls.
Sadie Cobb had given West Union the early lead in the first as she hit a leadoff double and later scored on a passed ball. Zoey Wright followed with a triple and Parker Gates drove her in with her RBI groundout.
The Lady Eagles added three runs in the third off RBI from Wright, Annlyssa Phillips and Addison Collum.
Myrtle 7, New Albany 6
Myrtle scored their winning run off Cora Kelly's groundout in the final inning to defeat New Albany 7-6.
Olivia Decanter and Emma Mayer had RBI in the frame before Kelly delivered the game-winner.
New Albany had taken the lead in the top of the inning as Addison Mayo and Maguire Miskelly drove in a run apiece.
Abby Keller gave New Albany the early lead in the first as she launched a 3-run homer.
Kinsley Gordon homered later for Myrtle with a solo shot in the third.
Friday results
New Albany 9, Ingomar 4
New Albany raced out to an 8-0 lead after two innings and went on to defeat Ingomar 9-4.
The Lady Bulldogs picked up five runs in the first off RBI from Maguire Miskelly, Mary Margaret White and Avery Hall while ZaKathryn Cameron had a RBi in the second.
Ingomar scored all their runs in the third.
East Union 10, West Union 0
East Union sent 13 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring eight runs, to propel the Lady Urchins to the 10-0 win over West Union.
Lucy Cochran was the winning pitcher and aided her cause with a 2-run home run in the third inning.
Ingomar 8, Myrtle 5
Ingomar overcame a 1-0 deficit with an eight run fourth inning in which 12 Lady Falcons batted, scoring eight runs to defeat Myrtle 8-5.
Kaily Crawford and T'nya Jones smashed back-to-back doubles to lead the Ingomar charge in the frame.
East Union 11, New Albany 1
East Union scored seven runs in the second to jump out to an early 9-0 lead and went on to defeat New Albany 11-1.
Lucy Cochran had two RBI in the second while Jorja Roberson and Mia Hutcheson added one each. Roberson had scored in the first inning on her steal of home.
Carrie Wilkinson drove in the final two runs with her 2-RBI single.
Myrtle 5, West Union 0
Kinzie Waits gave Myrtle the early 1-0 lead with her RBI double in the first and the Lady Hawks won game one over West Union 5-0.
Kinsley Gordon and Emma Mayer had RBI during the third inning to give Myrtle a 3-0 lead.
Lily Jeter delivered the RBI double in the fourth and Gordon hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the final run in the inning.