The Union County softball tournament makes its return after a hiatus due to Covid in 2020 with all five Gazette-area teams participating. New Albany is the host school and all games of the 10 contest round robin will be played at BNA Bank Park at the New Albany Sportsplex on Fields 5 and 6.
Two games will kickoff the tournament on Thursday night as Myrtle plays in both contests. The Lady Hawks will play West Union at 5:00 and then play the host team, New Albany at 7:00.
Four games will be on tap for Friday at both fields 5 and 6 will be in use for contests at 5:00 and 7:00.
Saturday's action will begin at 10:00 a.m. with two games and the final two games will start around noon.
The East Union Lady Urchins are the defending county champions from the 2019 tournament. The Lady Urchins have won six consecutive county titles.