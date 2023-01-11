A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The Ingomar Lady Falcons will defend their title at this week's Union County Tournament.
2022 Union County boys champions was the New Albany Bulldogs.
Sports Editor
The eyes of Union County basketball fans will be fixated on the Union County Tournament this week as action tips off on Thursday at West Union.
The champions for 2022 were the Ingomar Lady Falcons and the New Albany Bulldogs and both teams are poised to make a run at the repeat.
Ingomar won the girls championship with their 63-50 win over New Albany while New Albany took the boys crown with a 61-53 win over West Union.
Thursday's first day action begins at at 5:00 as the New Albany girls will square off against West Union. The winner of this game will on to Saturday's championship.
Game two will be a boys contest as East Union takes on Myrtle at 6:30 which will be followed by a girls game between the same two schools at 8:00.
Friday's activities will begin also begin at 5:00 with a boys contest between New Albany and Ingomar.
Game two on Friday at 6:30 will pit defending county champion Ingomar girls against the East Union/Myrtle winner.
West Union boys will make their initial appearance on their home floor at 8:00 and will face the East Union/Myrtle winner.
All winners in Friday's contests will move on to Saturday's championship finals.
Saturday's slate will feature the girls championship at 6:00 to be followed by the boys championship at 7:30.
Admission is $6.00.
Union County Tournament
January 12-14 at West Union
Thursday
5:00 - (G) New Albany vs West Union
6:30 - (B) East Union vs Myrtle
8:00 - (G) East Union vs Myrtle
Friday
5:00 - (B) Ingomar vs New Albany
6:30 - (G) Ingomar vs East Union/Myrtle winner
8:00 - (B) West Union vs East Union/Myrtle winner
Saturday
6:00 - Girls championship
7:30 - Boys championship
