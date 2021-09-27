ELLISTOWN - East Webster held off an East Union comeback attempt as the Wolverine special teams blocked an attempt from 25 yards out with seconds remaining to escape with the 23-21 win on Thursday night.
East Webster's defense also chipped in as they sacked the Urchin quarterback for a safety to provide the final two points scored by the Wolverines.
"Man, we just played for 48 minutes tonight and we had some kids make some plays," East Webster coach Ron Price said. "Jontavis Cunningham had a big game tonight and we've needed him all year, tonight was probably the best game he's played.
"He had a long touchdown catch and he ran the kickoff back for a touchdown, big plays when we needed them."
Cunningham caught a Kaleb Warnock pass and outran the Urchin secondary for an 85-yard TD with 6:59 left in the first half.
He gathered in the second half kickoff and raced 90 yards for his second score of the night to give the Wolverines a 21-8 lead.
Judd Azlin scored the first touchdown of the contest on a four-yard run. Gabe Brown added the kick and East Webster led 7-0 with 9:47 left in the first half.
Hayden Roberts caught a two-yard pass from Rett Johnson and Collin Stephens' catch on the two point attempt pulled the Urchins to within six at 14-8.
The teams went to half at that score.
Johnson hit Conner Bishop with a 56-yard strike at the 4:46 make in the third quarter to close the score to 21-14.
The Wolverine defense scored the next points on the safety, but the Urchins came back to within two as Roberts and Johnson teamed up on a 15-yard TD with 5:51 left.
The Urchin defense held and forced a punt and Roberts returned it to the Wolverine 33. East Union drove to the eight yard line before attempting the unsuccessful field goal.
Extra Points
Turning Point: East Webster's Jontavis Cunningham returned the opening kickoff of the second half 90 yards for a touchdown.
Point Man: Cunningham scored on a 90-yard kickoff return and hauled in an 85-yard TD pass.
Talking Point: "Every game is three or four plays that determine the outcome, we take a lot of pride in our kicking game, but giving up a touchdown on the opening kickoff of the second half really hurt us." - East Union coach Todd Lott
Notes
• Hayden Roberts of East Union scored two touchdowns on pass receptions from quarterback Rett Johnson.
• East Webster's special team blocked an Urchin field goal attempt of 25 yards with seconds remaining to preserve the win.
• East Webster (4-1) plays at Calhoun City next week. East Union (1-4) travels to Belmont.