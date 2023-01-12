A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Caroline Sherwood helped spark the East Union offense with 10 points as they defeated Myrtle and advance to the semifinals on Friday.
Sports Editor
Josie Mae Bell of East Union led all scorers with 14 points as they defeated Myrtle in the Union County Tournament.
East Union made use of their youth movement as ninth graders Josie Mae Bell and Caroline Sherwood provided much of the offense in their 60-18 win over Myrtle.
The Lady Urchins will next play Ingomar on Friday in the semifinals of the Union County Tournament.
East Union had the game under control early in the second period as they marched out to a 20-6 lead and extended that to a 33-12 advantage at the half.
Bell and Sherwood supplied the bulk of the points with 11 and 9 points respectively.
The second half was a repeat of the first as the Lady Urchins scored 27 points while holding Myrtle to only six as they took the win 60-18.
Bell was the game's leading scorer with 14 points while Sherwood finihsed her night with 10.
Myrtle was led by Mollie Moody's nine points while Lauryn Smithey hit for eight.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
