Urchin offense hits overdrive early against Walnut By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Oct 10, 2021 WALNUT - East Union's offense was clicking early as the Urchins scored 42 points in the first half and they notched their second win in 1-2A football with a 42-14 win. East Union had balanced scoring as they scored 21 points in the first quarter and 21 again in the second period in the overwhelming win.Hayden Frazier scored the game's opening touchdown with a 25-yard run with 5:55 left in the first quarter. The Urchins went for two and Hayden Roberts ran it in for the 8-0 lead.Urchin quarterback Rett Johnson scored the second touchdown as he raced 32 yards for the TD. East Union added yet another touchdown as the Urchins scored with 1:22 left in the period as Conner Bishop snagged a Johnson pass for the touchdown and East Union led 21-0 after a quarter of play.Roberts was the next Urchin to score against the Wildcats as he hooked up with Johnson on a receiving TD of 21 yards and Johnson's PAT made it 28-0 with 10:59 to go in the first half. Luke McVey sprinted 77 yards for the next touchdown, becoming the fifth different Urchin to score on the night. The Johnson to Roberts combination clicked again for the final touchdown on a pass play that covered 23 yards with 56 seconds remaining in the first half. The teams went to half with East Union leading 42-0. Walnut added a touchdown in the third quarter on an Eli Dollar run of nine yards. The final touchdown of the contest came on Kemarrian Gray's five yard run for the Wildcats to reach the final of 42-14. McVey was the leading rusher for the Urchins with 12 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. Frazier had five carries for 40 yards and a TD. Johnson was 7 of 9 passing for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Roberts was the leading receiver with six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.East Union improved to 3-4 overall and 2-0 in Division 1-2A. The Urchins host county rival Myrtle on Friday for their homecoming game.