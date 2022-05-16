PINE GROVE – At this point, a GPS isn’t even needed for East Union to figure out how to get to Pearl.
For the fifth time in the last six fully-played seasons, the top-ranked Urchins have won the Class 2A North title after completing the sweep of Pine Grove with a 6-2 win on Saturday.
East Union (29-4) will face the winner of the Pisgah and Stringer series in the 2A final beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Trustmark Park.
“Our goal coming in (this season) was to get there. But it’s like I told them, ‘We ain’t just proud to be there. We want to go down there with a purpose,’” said first-year East Union head coach Jamie Russell.
After an offensive struggle in Game 1 on Friday, the Urchins started stronger in the early innings at the plate. With the bases loaded and one out, Conner Timms drew a walk, and two batters, later freshman Tristan Baldwyn laced a 2-run double for the 3-0 lead.
“It’s big, jumping on top like that,” said Russell. “Especially when we’ve got a freshman going on the mound.”
That freshman was Landon Harmon – a long, lanky right-hander, who settled in with the sizable lead and pitched six shutout innings before giving up a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to Pine Grove’s Carson Rowland.
Harmon gave up just five hits, while striking out seven and walking two.
The young hurler’s mental fortitude was put to the test early and often as Pine Grove (25-9) flooded the base paths. The Panthers stranded the bases loaded in the first, two in scoring position in the third, and eight total for the game.
“He battled his butt off, got in some tough situations, and made pitches when he had to,” Russell said on Harmon.
Chris Clayton had a RBI single in the third. Later, Ethan Hitt scored Jude Treadaway when both hit a double in the fourth. Then, a ground ball double play scored Treadaway in the sixth for the 6-0 lead.
The Urchins banged out 11 hits led by two apiece from Baldwyn and Clayton.
Extra Innings
Big Inning: A walk, error and bunt single from Hayden Roberts filled the bases to spark a 3-run first inning.
Big Stat: East Union has won its eight playoff games by a combined score of 84-6.
Coach Speak: “I don’t think that killed us. We kind of took the punch, but it definitely wasn’t a great start for us, especially giving a team like that those opportunities.” - Pine Grove coach Matt King, on first inning start.