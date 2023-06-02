East Union banner and medal photo

East Union Urchins show off their medals and the 2023 Class 2A Baseball Champions banner on Friday. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

PEARL -  Wrap the 2A state baseball championship in Brown & Gold again as East Union defended their title with a 9-2 win over Pisgah to sweep the series 2-0 on Friday. 

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you