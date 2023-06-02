PEARL - Wrap the 2A state baseball championship in Brown & Gold again as East Union defended their title with a 9-2 win over Pisgah to sweep the series 2-0 on Friday.
East Union jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never checked up en route to the win behind Ben Basil's pitching and timely hitting throughout the Urchin lineup.
"We just battled, chipped away, chipped away, getting runs here and there, Ben did what Ben did all year," East Union coach Jamie Russell said. "He'd get himself in trouble, get out and he just battled.
"You know, its hard to get here, it's hard to win a state championship, but to win two in a row, it's awesome. These guys have had a bullseye on their back everyday, every week and they just fought and fought and fought.
Two key innings for the Urchins included the first as they hung up the first score of the game by way of leadoff man Jude Treadaway's walk and Ross Cochran followed three batters later with the fielders choice RBI for the 1-0 lead.
East Union's third inning turned that one run lead into a five run advantage and Pisgah could never get any closer than five runs over the rest of the contest.
Treadaway started the inning again in the leadoff spot by reaching on a single.
Rett Johnson reached on an error and Drew Hollimon beat out a bunt single to load the bags for Cochran. He delivered the sacrifice fly RBI for the 2-0 lead.
Tristan Baldwyn blasted a 2-RBI triple to push across two more runs and Landon Harmon brought home the fourth run of the frame with his sac fly RBI.
East Union padded the lead with singles runs in the fourth and fifth as Daniel Whitfield scored on an error off the bat of Johnson and Connor Timms punched across a run with his RBI single for the 7-0 lead.
Pisgah finally got their first hits off Basil after 4.1 innings of no-hit pitching and scored their lone two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Urchins added insurance runs in the top of the sixth as Treadaway again led off the inning and reached, this time on a hit-by-pitch.
Cochran came up to deliver his third RBI of the contest to drive in Treadaway and Hollimon later scored on a balk after reaching on a walk.
Basil threw 6.1 innings, allowed two runs on four hits as Treadaway relieved and retired the final two batters.
"Coming off a perfect game (Harmon's gem on Wednesday), you don't expect a lot because the odds of that happening again are very low and my job today was to just go out there and throw strikes," Basil said. "My command was off a little bit, but we were able to get out of jams and we got some runs that helped us out.
"It's special for us and for the seniors that are going to be gone next year. Last night when I was going to sleep, knowing that I had a chance to win a state championship and help us do that was something special."
