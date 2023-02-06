East Union boys saw their season come to an end on Monday with a 67-62 loss to Belmont. The Urchins played in the opening game of the 1-2A tournament which was hosted by Pine Grove.
Belmont took the early lead as they posted a 20-14 advantage over the Urchins after a quarter.
However, East Union found some offensive and defensive spark as they outscored Belmont 15-9 in the second quarter and the teams went to half tied 29-29.
Parrish Carpenter and Tristan Baldwyn hit for four points during the frame and Clayton Russell chipped in three.
Belmont came back to regain the lead by the end of the third quarter as they took the 15-13 advantage in points in the third quarter and led 44-42. Russell scored all but two of the Urchin points as he bagged three 3-pointers plus a field goal.
Belmont continued to be able to score just a few more baskets than the Urchins in the final period as they hit for 23 points and East Union could only manage 20 which resulted in the final verdict of 67-62.
Russell was high man for the Urchins as he finished the night with 19 points.
Baldwyn was next man up in scoring with 15 points while Caleb Johnson and Carpenter each hit for nine points. John Evins added in eight points.
Belmont was led by the duo of Ty Ramsey and Landon Sappington with 17 points.
Andrew Merino scored 12 points, Kanden Greene hit for 11 and Eli Reno finished with 10 points.
