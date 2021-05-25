East Union has built a reputation with a storied and successful high school program under Coach Chris Basil and even as far back as the 70's. Baseball and East Union are just synonymous with each other.
One quick look at the outfield fence will show how successful the Urchins have been on the diamond as there are numerous signs celebrating division titles, north championship titles as well as state titles.
Success is not obtained overnight and there is no quick and easy way to the top. However, the Urchins have developed a strong farm system that begins with a highly competitive junior high or middle school program to prepare the young Urchins for future success.
Chris Lucius coaches the Urchins and his team saw great success on the diamond against several schools that were from larger classifications in their division.
"We were really blessed this to have a solid eighth grade team, got five solid guys that can absolutely flat-out go, but basically 1-9, I've got guys that contributed all season," Lucius said. "From the number one hitter to number nine, we just played ball, played really solid defense, didn't have many errors. We just played really well once the season started.
"Tristan Baldwyn, Ben Basil, Drew Hollimon, Landon Harmon, the White brothers (Hagen and Hudson), I mean we had several guys that contributed at some point during the season. Even during the championship, the first four didn't hit very well, but the back of the lineup did hit well. It was just a really good team effort all the way around. "
Some of Lucius's players have moved on to the varsity team and have made contributions as starters and backups for the Urchins as they play for the 2A state championship in Pearl the first week of June.
Baldwyn and Basil have made the starting lineup for several of the postseason playoff games while Hollimon has been called on to run for the Urchins when the pitcher or catcher reaches.
Lucius addressed the importance of the junior high program as it relates to the future of the varsity program now and even more in the years to come.
"It's funny, because a lot of the teams that we played this year called us the East Union juco team," Lucius joked. "They'd ask me, 'why did you bring the juco team', you know.
"It just helps to have an outlet for those kids to play, they get an opportunity to play instead of sitting around and watching the older kids play. It just helps getting some experience for them, it really does."
The division that the Urchins competed in had several area schools: Pontotoc, North Pontotoc, Booneville, TCPS, New Albany and East Union. The six team division played each other twice and at the end of the season, there was a division tournament and the Urchins won both the regular season and the tournament.
The young Urchins finished the season 11-1 according to Lucius and won their tournament semifinal game over Booneville 4-3 and then won the championship game by a 4-1 final over North Pontotoc.
"It gives the kids something to play for instead of just going out and playing a junior high game, it gives them something look forward to, to compete and win," Lucius said.
The Brown&Gold appear to be in the thick of things in 2A baseball for many years to come and with the farm system continuing to turn out quality players, the sky is the limit for the Epic Urchins.