ELLISTOWN – East Webster held off a late drive by East Union and preserved a 34-31 win in 2A football playoffs.
Carter Flora of East Webster had two key interceptions that turned away two second half drives by the Urchins. The biggest one came as East Union was driving with one minute left and Flora made a diving grab to turn back the final drive by the Urchins.
"Carter Flora came up with two big interceptions tonight that flipped the ballgame," East Webster coach Ron Price said. "I'm so proud of that kid, he works so hard and made two plays that helped us win the football game."
His Wolverines jumped out to an early advantage with two quick scores in the first quarter on touchdown runs by Briceton Johnson of 8 yards and Zy Ford of 39 yards to take a 13-0 lead.
Hayden Frazier put East Union on the scoreboard in the second quarter with his 32-yard TD run.
Rett Johnson gave East Union a lead at 14-13 with his 3-yard run. He later added a field goal to send the teams to half with the Urchins up 17-13.
Two quick scores by both teams came in a span of 21 seconds as Ford ran 31 yards for the Wolverines to take back the lead at 20-17.
However, Frazier ran 70 yards to help the Urchins regain the lead at 24-20.
One minute later, Ford raced 53 yards to give East Webster the lead for good at 27-24.
An insurance touchdown which proved to be huge came midway through the fourth quarter as Jontavis Cunningham caught a 9-yard TD pass from Kaleb Warnock for the 34-24 lead.
Daniel Whitfield brought the Urchins back to striking distance as he picked off an East Webster pass and returned it 28 yards for a touchdown with 3:43 left.
"We knew coming in that East Union is a tremendous football team with a tremendous coaching staff, they are first class in everything they do," Price said. "Give our team credit, we got behind 17-13 and our kids came out and made plays."
Extra Points
Turning Point: Flora's interception at the Wolverine 28 ended the final East Union drive which had covered 40 yards as they drove from their own 22 and reached the East Webster 38.
Point Man: Zy Ford had three touchdowns for East Webster on runs of 39, 31 and 53 yards.
Talking Point: "It was a playoff game between two extremely well-coached teams. I think both teams gave up big plays and I think we just gave up one more than they did." - East Union coach Todd Lott
Notes
• Hayden Frazier of East Union scored on runs of 32 and 70 yards.
• Daniel Whitfield intercepted an East Webster pass and returned it 28 yards to pull East Union to within three points at 34-31 late in the contest.
• East Union finished the season at 7-5 as they went undefeated in Division 1-2A and won their fourth consecutive title. The Urchins also had a six game winning streak after starting 1-4.