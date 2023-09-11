Actions speak louder than words and East Union used their performance on the field to yell at detractors and prove themselves. They left everything they had on the gridiron as they came up short 42-40 in overtime against Bruce Thursday night.
Actions speak louder than words and East Union used their performance on the field to yell at detractors and prove themselves. They left everything they had on the gridiron as they came up short 42-40 in overtime against Bruce Thursday night.
An emotional Coach Brandon Cherry was extremely proud of his boys and their effort. Speaking of the young men, “Those boys are the best that East Union has to offer. They could not have played any better. I could not ask for anything more from them. I hate that they played that hard and did not get the win, because they deserved it.”
The Trojans drew first blood scoring a touchdown and hitting the extra point early in the first to go ahead 7-0. The Urchins answered at the 6:50 mark with a 3-yard run by Luke McVey and a 2-pt conversion from Hollimon, 8-7.
In the second, Bruce’s QB Jakeyvin Williams ran in for a touchdown and Eric Sosa hit the 2-pt conversion, 15-8. Hollimon answered connecting with Riley Williams on a 23-yd pass in the endzone and putting the ball through the uprights for the first tie of the game, 15-15.
Each team added a touchdown and an extra point in the third going into the final period tied at 22. In the fourth, the teams added two touchdowns apiece but were not successful with the extra points. As time ran out, they were tied at 34.
Urchin QB Hollimon took advantage of a breakdown in the defensive line to run in from six yards out but was not able to connect on the 2-pt conversion. Bruce took the ball on the 10-yard line and Williams kept scoring on a QB keeper. The Trojans connected on the 2-pt conversion to take the win, 42-40.
Led by Junior QB Drew Hollimon and Freshman center Colt Lavanway, the offense was on fire. The Urchins kept pushing down the field and answering touchdown for touchdown tying it up four times during regulation. Hollimon had eight carries for just short of 100 yards and scored three or East Union’s touchdowns. McVey was a beast with 25 carries for 214 yards and Williams closed out the top three with three carries for 44 yards.
Defensively the Urchins were led by Brandon Moses who was a force on the D-line with several tackles for lost yardage. Ben Basil also added a big sack in the backfield to keep the Trojans out of the endzone.
The Urchins will continue to hone their skills this week as they prepare to host Alcorn Central for homecoming Friday night.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.