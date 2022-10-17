Luke McVey

Luke McVey settles under the kickoff for the Urchins and looks for a seam upfield. 

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

MYRTLE - In-county rivals, Myrtle and East Union met on the gridiron Friday night for a conference match-up in 1-2A football with the Urchins getting the 48-17 win.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus