MYRTLE - In-county rivals, Myrtle and East Union met on the gridiron Friday night for a conference match-up in 1-2A football with the Urchins getting the 48-17 win.
At the 9:34 mark of the first period, East Union started the scoring when QB Drew Hollimon connected with Ethan Lamontagne for a 26-yard touchdown pass. Hollimon’s extra point was good. The Urchins took the early lead 7-0.
Myrtle started their first drive of the game on the EU 39-yd line. QB Aaron Rogers handed off to Joe Kizer who ran up the middle to the 49-yd line for a first down. The Hawks continued to push the ball down the field to the 8-yd mark where they stalled. With 4th and goal, Gabe Mejia kicked a field goal to put Myrtle on the board. With 6:50 left in the first, EU 7, Myrtle 3.
East Union quickly answered with a 70-yd run by Luke McVey on the kick off for a touchdown. The two-point conversion was good to increase the Urchin lead 13-3. Hollimon added to the Urchin score with a 6-yd OB keeper for a touchdown and a PAT at the 3:48 mark. At the end of the first, Urchins led the Hawks 22-3.
The Urchins started the second period with a Hollimon complete pass to Daniel Whitfield to the 20. Hollimon’s hand-off to McVey was fumbled and Myrtle recovered on the 10. The Hawks were not able to capitalize as two plays later Ben Basil intercepted the ball for the Urchins and ran to the 1-yd line before being brought down by the Hawks. With 10:45 left in the half, Connor Timms ran for a 1-yard touchdown. Ethan Lamontagne ran in for a 2-pt conversion.
To end the scoring of the first half, McVey ran for a 10-yd touchdown. The PAT was no good. At the half, the Urchins lead 36-3.
Myrtle had the first drive of the second half but turned the ball over on downs. East Union capitalized on their first possession with a 3-yd touchdown run increasing their lead to 42-3.
On the Hawk’s second drive of the third period, Tanner Fryar scooped the kick off and carried it to the 27. Rogers connected with Kizer for a 12-yd gain. After a direct snap, Kizer ran the ball to the 33 yd line. The Hawk’s ended the drive with a Kizer hand off to Fryar for a 20-yd touchdown run. Mejia’s PAT was good. Myrtle closed the gap. At the end of the third, East Union lead 42-10.
East Union got their final score of the game at the 7:03 mark of the fourth when Hollimon handed off to Brandon Moses who had a 42-yd touchdown run. The two-point conversion throw to Timms was incomplete.
After the kickoff went into the endzone, Myrtle took over on the 20. Kizer took the hand-off and ran 80 yards for a touchdown. Mejia’s PAT was good.
East Union won the match-up 48-17, bringing their record to 3-0 in district play. Myrtle dropped to 0-3.
Next week Myrtle will travel to Walnut and East Union will host Potts Camp.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
