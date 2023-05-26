East Union and West Union will head to Pearl and Trustmark Park next week in hopes of bringing home the state baseball championships in 2A and 1A baseball.
East Union will defend their 2A title from 2022 while West Union will be making their first appearance since 2009.
West Union will get all the baseball action started as they face Resurrection at 1:00 on Tuesday in the first prep game at Trustmark Park.
East Union will play on Wednesday at 1:00 against Pisgah.
Game two for West Union/Resurrection is scheduled Thursday at 1:00 while the East Union/Pisgah series game two is set for 1:00 on Friday.
Defending 2A champions East Union (28-5) will be led by their 1-2 punch at the top of the order, middle infielders Rett Johnson and Jude Treadaway.
Fellow seniors Ross Cochran (first base) and Connor Timms (catcher/right fielder) offer help at the plate as well as relief pitching.
The Urchins will look to Landon Harmon, winner of the 2022 state championship clincher game two and Ben Basil to handle the starting pitching chores.
Other Urchins that will play major roles in the lineup include Drew Hollimon, Tristan Baldwyn, Daniel Whitfield and Clayton Russell.
East Union has navigated the 2A playoffs by sweeping O'Bannon, Choctaw County, Eupora and East Webster by 2-0 verdicts.
East Union is coached by Jamie Russell/Chris Basil.
The Eagles of West Union (28-4) will be making their first trip to the state championship since 2009 according to Coach Ashley Russell.
The Eagles swept Falkner, Ingomar and Vardaman while dethroning 2022 North champion, Biggersville, in three games.
West Union is led by their M&M guys, Greer Manning and Grant Martin. Martin has been one of the main arms in the pitching staff while Manning handles most of the pitching staff from his position as catcher.
Senior CJ Shirley has had a successful playoff run and works the first base position while Jon Grey Morrisson is another one of the main pitchers on the staff and plays infield when he's not on the mound.
Other key Eagles players include Cole Willard, Benton Burks, Carson Conlee, Jake Foreman, Mack Wallis and Walker Conlee.
