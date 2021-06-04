PEARL - East Union was unable to solve the pitching of Tedrick Page as they lost 8-0 and Taylorsville claimed the title as the Class 2A State Baseball Champion.
The win gave Taylorsville the sweep in the series as they won game one on Wednesday 5-1 in a rain-shortened five inning affair.
East Union could only manage three hits against Page and had just four base runners in scoring position for the game. Only one runner reached third while three made it to second.
"The young man (Page) did a tremendous job, I mean a tremendous job, he's the only guy to shut us down all year and he did it," East Union coach Chris Basil said. "I don't know if it was his throwing motion, but his ball moves extremely good in and he's got a good little slider with it, so he just did a tremendous job for them. All the credit goes to him."
East Union saw their season end with a record of 29-7, but the Urchins had a phenomenal run after the fifth game of the season and Basil touched on the successful run that finally came to an end at the hands of Page and his fellow Tartars.
"We started out 1-4, then we win 26 out of 27 games, we got beat by Tupelo 7-3 and we were just on a roll," Basil said. "We just met up with a monster (Taylorsville) down here, we didn't have anything for them."
Page sat the Urchins down in order in three of the six innings he threw. Wednesday starter Aiden Moffett came on in the seventh to close out the game.
The Urchins had a minor threat in the second as Hayden Roberts drew a leadoff walk and stole second, but Page closed the door as he coaxed a fly ball to right and struck the next two batters out to preserve a 1-0 lead.
Taylorsville scored single runs in the first and fourth innings while two runs crossed the plate in the third, fifth and sixth.
Rudy Baldwyn worked four innings and Carter Phillips came on in relief in the fifth and threw two innings.
It was a comeback for Phillips that every fan in the stands appreciated as he returned from a scary moment in Wednesday's game after taking a one-hopper off the bat of Ty Keyes off his ear.
He was cleared to play after doctors examined him on Thursday and found no damage to his eardrum and no sights of a concussion.
"When I first stepped up there, it just seemed so surreal, especially after going through a scary moment and getting hit in the head a couple of days before that," Phillips said. "Just hearing our fans and even the Taylorsville fans were cheering, I give credit to their fanbase that they are good sports and they just love the game of baseball and want to see any kid succeed."
Phillips and left fielder Jace Basil saw the curtain fall on their career in the Brown and Gold as the only senior members of the team.
Taylorsville won their seventh state championship in baseball with Friday's results.