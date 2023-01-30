BALDWYN - The East Union Lady Urchins travelled to Baldwyn on Friday night to take on the Bearcats in a division match-up and Baldwyn came away with the 57-37 win. The Lady Urchins come into the contest with a record of 16-8 while the Lady Bearcats sit at 10-13.
Baldwyn got out to an early 11-3 lead in the first quarter against the Lady Urchins. Led by Freshmen Caroline Sherwood and Josie Bell, East Union whittled away at the lead and brought the score to within six at the end of the first, 15-9.
The Lady Bearcats came out with all cylinders firing in the second and doubled up on the Lady Urchins at the half, 26-13.
The scoring was equal in the third with each team scoring 12 points. East Union was 50% from the free throw line but were unable to cut into the Bearcat lead, 40-25.
The Lady Bearcats kept the pressure on in the fourth and outscored the Lady Urchins 17-12 to take the win, 57-37.
Point leaders for the Lady Urchins were Josie Bell with 13 and Caroline Sherwood with 12. For the Lady Bearcats, Sommer Tyes had 17 and Jada Shinault had 11.
(B) Baldwyn 55, East Union 33
East Union Urchins travelled to Baldwyn Friday night for a division match-up. Led by senior Caleb Johnson and junior Seth Johnson, East Union fought hard but came up short against Baldwyn Bearcats, 55-33.
Baldwyn won the toss and Nathan Shaw quickly scored. The Bearcats quickly added six more and took the early lead. East Union’s C. Johnson went up for two under the goal and got fouled on the effort. He connected on both free throws to put East Union on the board. The Bearcats quickly answered and the Urchins continued to struggle to find a foothold. At the end of the first, Baldwyn had the lead, 24-9.
The Urchins made some adjustments in the second period and with the help of S. Johnson and Tristan Baldwyn was able to whittle the Bearcat lead to 11 at the half, 32-21.
East Union struggled to get a shot off during the third and did not score until Baldwyn made back to back trips to the line making 3 out of 4. The Bearcats outscored the Urchins 19-3 to extend the lead, 51-24, going into the final period.
In the fourth, Urchins Clayton Russell and Luke Wood got the scoring started with each putting two on the board early. East Union continued to battle for traction but fell to Baldwyn, 55-33.
Point leaders for the Urchins were Caleb Johnson with 6 and Seth Johnson with 8. For Baldwyn, Nathan Shaw had 15.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of
around two tenths of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Partial to complete ice melting is expected
Tuesday afternoon before additional freezing arrives Tuesday
night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&