ELLISTOWN • East Union fought its way back from a 13-6 deficit in the third quarter to defeat Baldwyn 20-13 on Thursday night to claim the Division 1-2A title.
Baldwyn was the Journal's top-ranked small school last week.
Rett Johnson rallied the Urchins on the game-deciding drive as he got loose in the Baldwyn secondary for a 61-yard run on a quarterback keeper. He later hit Hayden Roberts for the game-winning score on a 5-yard toss with 6:43 left.
"We just fought back, kept grinding, kept fighting and that's the way a championship football game is supposed to be played," East Union coach Todd Lott said. "Our kids are used to playing in that environment, so I'm just super proud of these coaches and these kids. It was just an unbelievable job by them.
East Union's defense staved off a late Baldwyn drive as a fourth down pass into the end zone fell to the turf and the Urchins were able to run out the clock.
Baldwyn drove 73 yards to score as Jamaury Marshall hit Jonny Harper on a 28-yard pass to give the Bearcats a 13-6 lead with 4:30 left in the third quarter.
East Union took the ensuing kickoff and covered 56 yards in nine plays to tie the game at 13-13 as Hayden Frazier ran it in from nine yards out.
A turnover resulted in the game's first score as Johnson picked off a Bearcat pass at the Urchin 40 and he returned it 60 yards for a touchdown. The try for two failed and East Union led 6-0.
"Rett is a tough customer, he's a gamer and we have a lot of gamers on this team and when we need guys to step up, we've got several that will step up and do what they've got to do," Lott said.
Baldwyn came back to take the lead in the second quarter as JoJo Christian scored from three yards out and Wade Barron's PAT gave the Bearcats a 7-6 lead which they took into the halftime.
Extra Points
Turning Point: East Union drove 65 yards in five plays to break a 13-all tie midway through the final period as Hayden Roberts snagged a five-yard pass from Rett Johnson.
Point Man: Urchin quarterback Rett Johnson had a hand in two scores as he returned an interception for a 60-yard TD and threw for another.
Talking Point: "We were in a battle and we knew we were going to be in a battle, but we missed some opportunities early and we missed some opportunities in the third quarter that we didn't take advantage of and they (East Union) did." - Baldwyn Coach Michael Gray
Notes
• East Union won their fourth consecutive 1-2A division title and finished the regular season 6-4, 5-0.
• Baldwyn had not lost since week two and the Bearcats finished their regular season 8-2, 4-1.
• East Union will host O'Bannon while Baldwyn will host Leland in the first round of 2A football playoffs next week.