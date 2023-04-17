MYRTLE - Myrtle dropped a tough one in Region 1-2A play against in county rival East Union Friday night at home by a 22-2 final.
East Union got off to a good start in the first when Rett Johnson walked to first and quickly stole second. Drew Hollimon followed up with a solid hit to left for a double driving a run in. Designated runner, Clayton Russell added another run from third when a wild pitch got past the catcher.
Ben Basil took the mound for the Urchins and retired the side in order. At the bottom of the first, East Union had the 2-0 lead.
In the second, East Union’s Jude Treadaway hit a long ball over the center field wall for a 2-run homerun and Tristan Baldwyn hit a double to drive in two runs. Myrtle got on the board when Noah Ingle got a solid grounder to advance runners from second and third. At the end of inning, East Union extended their lead 7-2.
East Union added 7 runs in the third and 8 in the fourth including a 2-run homerun from Conner Timms.
Myrtle got their bats going in the fourth when Tanner Fryar got a single to first followed by Ingle’s line drive that got past third to advance runners. The Hawks were unable to capitalize and retired the side.
Myrtle used three pitchers in the game Nathan Gaines, Ray Moody, and Noah Ingle. Gaines threw 99 pitches with 42 strikes in 3 innings. Moody and Ingle combined for 53 pitches and 27 strikes in the fourth. Together, the Hawk pitchers allowed 10 hits, 22 runs, 13 walks, and 2 homeruns. At the plate, the Hawks were led by Ingle and Fryar. Fryar had 2 at-bats and 2 hits for a triple and a single. Ingle had 1 at-bat for 1 hit and 1 RBI.
East Union’s Ben Basil was on the mound for all four innings facing 15 batters throwing 76 pitches and 48 strikes. He allowed 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, and 11 strikeouts. The Urchins were led by Tristan Baldwyn with 3 at-bats, 1 run, 2 hits, 1 walk, and 4 RBIs.
