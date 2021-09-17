EUPORA - East Union gave Eupora a heavy dose of their ground game and picked up a 42-34 road win on Friday. Four of the six Urchin touchdowns came by way of their physical running game.
"I think the keys were just being able to be physical and run the ball, take time off the clock and execution, they've (Eupora) got a lot of skilled guys who are really speedy and fast," East Union coach Todd Lott said.
"I was really proud of how physical we were today, we have been through the wringer with our first three weeks and we've played a lot of good people and that pays off. You've got to believe that pays off."
The Urchins took their initial possession of the game and drove 81 yards in 12 plays and scored the game's first touchdown. Hayden Frazier scored from five yards out and Rett Johnson added the extra point for a 7-0 lead with 2:07 left in the period.
The Urchins drove 91 yards on their second possession and scored their second touchdown as Frazier ran it in from five yards and Johnson's PAT gave them a 14-0 lead.
Eupora scored their first touchdown with 3:01 left in the half as Ty Murphy hit Orlandes Gray with an eight yard pass to cut the Urchin lead to 14-7.
Frazier figured in the next Urchin score as he recovered a Eupora fumble at the Eagle 31 late in the half.
Johnson hit three consecutive passes to cover the yardage with the last pass going to Hayden Roberts for a 20-yard touchdown with 35 second left for the 21-7 lead.
However, Eupora made the big play as Murphy hit Tabb Powell with a 60-yard strike for a score with nine second left and the teams went to half with the Urchins holding a slim 21-14 lead.
Roberts gave the Urchins a boost to start the second half as he gathered in the kickoff and ran it back 90 yards for the score to extend the lead to 28-14.
"That was super, anytime number 11 touches it, you don't ever know, he can go the distance anytime he touches it and we are really glad when we can get the ball in his hands," Lott said.
Less than two minutes later, the Murphy to Powell connection struck again for Eupora as they hooked up for a 27-yard TD to trim the East Union lead to a touchdown.
East Union came back to answer as they drove 68 yards in 12 plays, all of them rushes, to score. Johnson took the direct snap and followed his bruising offensive line in for the score from a yard away to give the Urchins a 35-21 lead which held up through the end of three quarters of play.
East Union covered 67 yards in six plays to score their final touchdown as Johnson scampered in on a run of 33 yards to give the Urchins a 42-21 lead with 10:09 left.
Eupora scored two late touchdowns on an eight-yard run by Jay Stevenson and a 23-yard by Murphy, but East Union hung on for the win.
East Union only punted once the entire game as they scored on all but two of their possessions.
"We are going to watch film tonight and tomorrow, just go back to work Monday, correct mistakes and try to improve our team," Lott said. "I told them in the huddle, we are not worried about who we play next, we are worried about East Union and us getting better each week."
East Union (1-3) will be back at home to host East Webster (3-1) on Friday. The Wolverines lost to Baldwyn in 2 OT by a 10-7 final.