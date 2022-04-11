East Union boys and Myrtle girls won first place in the Division 1-2A track meet on Wednesday at Potts Camp.
East Union edged out host Potts Camp by two points to take the top spot by a 122-120 score. Myrtle boys were fourth with 23 points.
Myrtle girls won going away as they racked up 124 points while East Union was a distant second with 82 points.
Bryce McLellen threw his way to two first place finishes as he won the boys shot with a 39-09.25 toss and also a first in the discus with a top throw of 106-00.
McLellen's teammate Caleb Johnson was second in both events with throws of 35-03.50 in the shot and 81-02 in the discus.
Chance McLellen won the pole vault with a top effort of 8-06.
Riley Williams placed third in the long jump at 18-06.25 while Hayden Frazier was third in the triple jump with a 29-02.
Luke McVey gave the Urchins a second with his 5-01 jump in the high jump.
The Urchins also had a first place finish in the boys 4x400 relay plus Williams took first in the 200 meter dash.
Gabe Rakestraw had a second in the 3200 meter run and 1600, plus a fourth in the 800.
John Evins was second in the 800 and Chance took second in the 300 hurdles.
McVey and Frazier placed second and third in the 100 meters dash for the Urchins.
East Union was second in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays while placing third in the 4x800.
Myrtle boys won the 4x800 in 10:07.97.
Other qualifiers for Myrtle included Tanner Fryar in the 100 meters (fourth), Hunter Page was third in the 1600 meters, Kaleb Thomas picked up third in the 400 meters, Zack Page was fourth in the 3200 meter run.
Gordon leads Lady Hawks to win
Kinsley Gordon turned in another outstanding day in field events as she won three times to pace the Myrtle girls.
Gordon won the discus with a throw of top throw of 98-10. Emma Adams of East Union placed fourth.
Gordon also won the triple jump with her top effort of 31-07.50. Reagan Johnson of East Union was second at 28-02.25, Myrtle's Harleigh Herring was third at 26-09.50 and Lilly Watson of East Union was fourth with 23-03.50.
Gordon made a it a trifecta for the day with her win in the long jump with her best effort of 15-07.50.
Briley Lesley of East Union won the pole vault at 7-06. Sydney Turner of Myrtle was second at 7-00, East Union's Daisy Johnson placed third at 6-06 and Myrtle's Harleigh Herring was fourth at 6-00.
East Union had two throwers place in the shot put, Adams took third while Lilly Bruce came in fourth.
Coach Chris Greer's Lady Hawks were dominant in the relays, winning the 4x800, 4x200, 4x400 and placing second in the 4x100.
East Union placed second in the 4x800 and 4x400 while coming in third in the 4x200 and 4x100.
Maiyla Johnson won the 100 meter hurdles for Myrtle in 18.95 and the 300 hurdles as well in 56.11.
Lauryn Jordan of Myrtle was third in the girls 100 meter dash.
Maggie Moody of Myrtle was second in the 1600 and 800 meters. Maci Rae McLellen of East Union was third and Myrtle's Micah Gray placed fourth in the 1600.
East Union's Brianna Courtney and Sunshine Fulgham was third and fourth in the 800.
Indya Simmons was the winner for Myrtle in the 400 meters with her time of 1:07.95. Ella Johnson of East Union was second.
Simmons also pulled down a second in the 200 meters.
East Union had two runners in the top four in the 3200 meters as Kenley Conwill was third and Maci Rae was fourth.