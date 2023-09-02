ELLISTOWN - East Union played with heart and junior quarterback Drew Hollimon led his team to 18 first downs but they came up short 39-14 against non-region Mooreville Friday night.
Mooreville received the kick to get things started on their own 43. After a series of first downs, Mason Gillentine ran in for the first Troopers touchdown. Brantley Ward connected for the extra point to give Mooreville the 7-0 lead.
On East Union’s first drive, Hollimon completed passes to Camren Wages and Riley Williams to keep the drive alive and move the ball down the field. At the 0:35 mark, Hayden Frazier pushed in for an 8-yard touchdown and Luke McVey rushed in for the 2-point conversion to take the lead 8-7.
Mooreville answered with a buzzer beater for their second touchdown as Wyatt McDaniels completed a pass to Eli Hussey for an 80-yard touchdown. The extra point attempt was no good. At the end of the first, the Troopers were ahead 13-8.
With 2:34 left in the second, the Urchins regained the lead 14-13 when McVey ran across the goal line from three yards out. The two-point conversion was no good. The lead was short lived as Mooreville answered with two touchdowns in the second. At the half, the Troopers led 27-14.
After the half, East Union continued to move the ball down the field, but were stalled by a series of missteps. Mooreville took advantage and added a touchdown in the third and fourth taking the win 39-14.
Senior running backs Luke McVey and Hayden Frazier were the work horses for the Urchin offense. McVey ran the ball 22 times for 147 yards, while Frazier handled the ball 20 times for 83 total yards. McVey was positive about his team’s progress but knows that there is still work to do, “We won’t let this loss define us. Defensively we still have some things to work on, but offensively we are set. We are going to bounce back.”
For the defense, senior defensive end Jordan Mears had a QB sac for loss of 7 yards and sophomore Heath Wilkinson added several tackles for loss and a big interception. For Wilkinson it is all about teamwork and he was not going to take all the credit for his performance, “It meant a lot to get the interception, but I can’t take all the credit. The team helped me out a lot, I almost dropped it. I’m just glad I was able to help the team out.”
Coach Brandon Cherry was proud of his team and their improvement over the previous week but admits the Urchins still have work to do to get to where they need to be. He commented, “We have played two good teams. We did better this week than last week and we are making progress. We just need to remain positive about what we are doing and we will get there.”
East Union will be back in action Thursday night against Bruce.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.