ELLISTOWN - Friday night lights returned to Ellistown as East Union hosted Smithville for a scrimmage. The Urchins hope to improve on last year’s record and continue to be successful in district play.
Junior Ben Basil got things started on the kick off and Smithville took over on the 30-yard line. The Seminoles drew first blood when QB Carson Spann connected with Barker O’Brian in the endzone.
East Union answered quickly as QB Drew Hollimon handed the ball off to senior Luke McVey who pushed through a host of Seminoles to score. Hollimon added the extra point. McVey would continue to be a dominant force on offense and rush for two additional touchdowns. Sophomore Heath Wilkinson also scored a touchdown to cap off the Urchin scoring.
Also on the offense, seniors Hayden Frazier and Riley Williams added several runs for big gains.
On the defensive side, seniors Garrett Adams and Jordan Mears provided several tackles for loss of yardage.
When asked about his big tackles, Jordan Mears was all about the overall team effort. He commented, “The tackles were great, but it was a team effort and you just have to stay focused and play the next play.”
Head Coach Brandon Cherry was proud of his guys and how hard they played on both sides of the ball in the situational scrimmage. “Our offense looked good when we got into the red zone. We scored a few times inside the 30.” He added, “The defense played great. I think we gave up one touchdown and a two-point conversion at the end.”
The Urchins and Seminoles ended the night with action from their JV squads. For East Union, Kylan Taylor and Keewon Adams ran for touchdowns.
Coach Cherry and the Urchins will prepare this week to travel to Tupelo Christian Prep Friday night for their first game of the season. Kick off is at 7:00 pm.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&