MYRTLE - East Union made the short drive across county to Myrtle and returned to Ellistown with a couple of wins in Thursday's action in boys and girls basketball.
The Lady Urchins were victorious by a 42-24 margin in the night's opening game while the Urchins made it a double with their 78-56 decision.
East Union established the tempo early in the boys game by taking a 23-8 lead after a quarter.
"Offensive rebounds and we crashed the boards well tonight were the keys," East Union coach Chase Brown said. "Also, Caleb Johnson played really good, he's back from injury, he's played some games, but he hadn't really gotten into a rhythm, but he got in a rhythm tonight.
"He's a senior and he kinda put us on his back and scored a lot of points. I don't know how many he scored (18), but it was the best game that I've seen him play."
Johnson's play was especially key during the first quarter as the Urchins needed someone to step up to fill the void as Tristan Baldwyn had to go to the bench with a couple of quick fouls early on.
Johnson picked up the scoring mantle and hit for seven points while Clayton Russell chipped in with five.
Baldwyn returned in the second period and made his presence felt with 10 points as the Urchins took a 46-27 lead into the half.
Myrtle mounted a comeback attempt in the third quarter, cutting the Urchin advantage to eight points at 48-40 behind three consecutive buckets by Haiden Shoops.
However, the one-two scoring punch of Johnson and Baldwyn combined for the next 12 points as East Union went up 60-45 after three quarters of play.
"You know, we've had six straight losses and everyone of them have been close at halftime and we haven't been able to learn how to finish, so my talk with the guys at halftime was keep you foot on the gas and keep playing," Brown said.
"They scare me some, they are going to have two or three minutes where they kinda forget how to play basketball, but tonight they answered that and found a way to play three and a half quarters. They left it out there for about half a quarter, but we got to continue to learn how to do that, play four quarters and we are in a lot of games if we do that."
East Union had a trio that scored in double figures and were led by Baldwyn with 25. Johnson hit for 18 and Russell bagged 11 points.
Shoops of Myrtle was high man for the night with 29 points. Nate Gaines and Parker Owen each finished with seven points.
(G) East Union 42, Myrtle 24
Senior Laura Cobb had a productive night for East Union with 16 points as the Lady Urchins grabbed a 42-24 win in the opening game.
Cobb hit for seven points in the first quarter which helped send the Lady Urchins off to the early 19-5 lead after a quarter. East Union ran off 13 straight points to finish the period after Myrtle had closed to within a point at 6-5 about the midway point.
"She (Cobb) was a bright spot for us and she's been a bright spot all year," Brown said. "We've got a lot of young girls on this team and with her being the only senior, she's got to step up and she has.
"She's a really good free throw shooter and if you put her on the line, she's usually going to make it."
Cobb shot 9 of 10 from the free throw stripe for the game.
East Union carried a 24-11 lead into the intermission.
Cobb was high scorer for the Lady Urchins with 16. Josie Mae Bell scored nine points and Caroline Sherwood finished with eight.
Dream Carnell led Myrtle with 11 points and Mai Mai Johnson hit for six points.
