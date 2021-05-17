ELLISTOWN – The great turnaround continued Friday for East Union’s baseball team, the one that started the season with a 1-4 record.
The Urchins, who’ve now won 25 of their last 26 games, moved into the MHSAA Class 2A state semifinals with a 13-3 five-inning victory against visiting Madison St. Joseph for a 2-0 series sweep.
East Union (26-5) is scheduled to play Pisgah who defeated Bruce in the 2A quarterfinals.
“We’ve been on a roll,” pitcher Rudy Baldwyn said. “We’ve got to keep up the pitching and hitting ball like we’ve been hitting. We’re all seeing (the ball) really well right now. That’s a good thing.”
Baldwyn, a right-hander, gave up three hits, struck out seven and walked five in five innings. To his credit, he hadn’t pitched in two weeks.
“He really struggled throwing the ball high,” Urchins coach Chris Basil said. "His command wasn’t what he typically has. As bad as he pitched, he really only gave up one run.”
Baldwyn gave up two runs in the first inning on a home run and a double to St. Joe.
He made up for the shaky start at the plate in the bottom of the first, blasting a three-run homer. Chris Clayton added a fourth run in the inning with a double.
“I was looking for a pitch that I could hit, maybe score some runs after not having a great first inning,” Baldwyn said. “I got a good pitch and drove it out there.”
Tristan Baldwyn, the Urchins’ No. 9 hitter, doubled to lead off the second, and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Rett Johnson to give East Union a 5-2 lead.
St. Joe added a run in the top of the third. The Urchins responded in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer by eighth grade DH Ben Basil to make it 7-3.
East Union pushed its lead to 13-3 with a six-run fourth. Chris Clayton had a three-run double. The Urchins also scored on two bases-loaded walks by Baldwyn and Connor Timms, and a fielder’s choice by Basil.
“This group just battles; they go out and play the game,” Chris Basil said. “They practice hard and work hard.”