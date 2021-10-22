POTTS CAMP - East Union didn't get off to the best of starts, but the Urchins got rolling in the middle quarters to win 37-12 over Potts Camp. East Union scored two touchdowns in both the second and third quarters en route to the win.
The Urchins improved their Division 1-2A record to 4-0 with the win, setting up a huge game on Thursday with the Baldwyn Bearcats with the division title on the line.
"Number one, Potts Camp came out, had a great plan and played well," East Union coach Todd Lott said. "We were a little flat coming out, but give all the credit to them. They came out in the first half and their kids played super hard and they had a great plan.
"I'm very proud of our guys, we had a couple of adjustments and kinda got our thoughts collected and I was just happy that we were able to out it all together."
The teams battled through a scoreless first quarter, but Potts Camp had a serious threat on their opening possession as they drove down to the Urchin before the defense stiffened and held on a crucial fourth and goal.
Conner Bishop came through with an interception for the Urchins in the second quarter to give East Union possession at their own 38 which led to the first score.
The Urchins drove 62 yards in eight plays and Hayden Frazier capped the march with a one-yard run. Rett Johnson added the kick for the 7-0 lead.
Potts Camp struck back quickly as they needed only one play to score as Joshua Blake caught a Peyton Aldridge pass and scored from 62 yards out. the kick failed and the Urchins clung to a 7-6 lead.
East Union resorted to the quick strike approach for their next touchdown as they needed only two plays to cover 44 yards.
Hayden Roberts caught a Johnson pass for the 39-yard TD and Bishop caught the pass on the try for two as East Union took the 15-6 lead into the half.
The Urchins came back from the half ready to generate more offense as they traveled 59 yards in five plays to score. Collin Stephens grabbed a Johnson pass of 14-yards for the score at the 10:20 mark.
East Union covered 79 yards in 11 plays for their next score as Johnson ran the quarterback sneak from a yard out to put they Urchins up 30-6.
The Urchins finished off their scoring with a 91 yard drive with Frazier scoring from two yards out with 1:51 remaining.
"We just came out in the second half and said we are going to have to be physical, just slow this thing down and get it under control," Lott said. "That was our plan coming out at halftime."
The Cardinals added a late touchdown as Aldridge hit Mario Jenkins for the 50-yard TD with 11 second left.
Frazier had a huge night for the Urchin offense as he carried the ball 28 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
East Union has a short week as they host Baldwyn on Thursday night with both teams coming into the contest at 4-0 in 1-2A football.
"It doesn't get any bigger than that, it's senior night and a great chance for all our fans to come out and see a great football game," Lott said. "We're really looking forward to it."