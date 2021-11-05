ELLISTOWN - East Union scored three touchdowns in eight minutes during the first quarter and rolled to a 43-7 first round win over O'Bannon in 2A football. The Urchins will move on to the second round next Friday and will host East Webster, 47-0 winners over Coahoma County.
Hayden Roberts provided early fireworks for the Urchins as he took the opening kickoff and sprinted 77 yards for the score before the East Union faithful had time to settle into their seats following the National Anthem. Hayden Frazier ran in the two point conversion for the 8-0 lead.
"I was really proud of the way we came out focused, we knew all week that we matched up really well with them," East Union coach Todd Lott said. "We were really focused and took care of business.
"I was really proud of the maturity we showed and the way we executed."
East Union drove 61 yards for their second score as Riley Williams scored from 12 yards out with 8:03 left in the period.
Collin Stephens set up the next Urchin score with his interception of an O'Bannon pass that handed East Union a short field at the O'Bannon 43.
The Urchins used six plays to drive the distance and Connor Timms plunged in from the one to extend the lead to 20-0 which was the margin as the quarter ended.
A short punt by O'Bannon gave the Urchins great field position at the O'Bannon 44.
Timms was the point man for the second consecutive drive as Rett Johnson hit him for 4-yard TD pass with 11:34 left in the half to put the Urchins up 26-0.
East Union drove 56 yards for their fifth touchdown in the half as Williams powered his way in from a yard out.
"Williams is a player, Riley can do a lot of things for us and we are beat up at running back, so we are fortunate to have him," Lott said. "We basically taught him to play running back in a week and a half. He got the Cliffs Notes version of running back."
Williams rushed 18 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
Johnson connected on a 20-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to send the teams to intermission with East Union leading 36-0.
The Urchins drove 76 yards for their final score of the contest as Johnson hit Roberts for a 34-yard strike. Roberts threw a couple of good moves on the O'Bannon secondary and outran them to the goal line. Johnson added the extra point for the 43-0 lead.
O'Bannon finally scored with 5:02 left on a six yard run by Marquette Baites and the PAT made the score 43-7.
Johnson had a solid night at quarterback as he completed 13 of 15 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
"Rett did a great job of executing with his play-calling and I am just really proud of everyone," Lott said.
East Union and East Webster met during the non-division part of the season with the Wolverines winning 23-21. Kickoff on Friday is 7:00.