Ben Basil

Ben Basil was the winning pitcher for East Union in game two of Tuesday's doubleheader against Walnut.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

ELLISTOWN - In an effort to clinch the division championship, Jamie Russell turned to sophomore pitchers Landon Harmon and Ben Basil and catcher Drew Hollimon when East Union hosted the Walnut Wildcats for a doubleheader Tuesday night.

