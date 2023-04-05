ELLISTOWN - In an effort to clinch the division championship, Jamie Russell turned to sophomore pitchers Landon Harmon and Ben Basil and catcher Drew Hollimon when East Union hosted the Walnut Wildcats for a doubleheader Tuesday night.
The Urchins handily won both games 15-0 and 12-2 respectively.
Game 1 - East Union 15, Walnut 0
In game 1, sophomore right-hander Landon Harmon took the mound and quickly dispatched the side. In the bottom of the first, the Urchins got the scoring started and batted around the line-up. With 2 outs and the score 4-0, Walnut brought Lucas Lowry to the mound.
Jude Treadaway hit a line drive to bring in runs from second and third, followed by Rett Johnson’s hit to deep center to drive in two more. After the first, the Urchins lead 10-0.
East Union added 2 runs in the third and 3 in the fourth to take the 15-0 win in four innings.
From the mound, Harmon faced 14 batters striking out 7. He threw 51 pitches with 40 strikes only allowing one hit. From the plate, the Urchins were led by Drew Hollimon with 3 at-bats, 3 hits, and 2 runs batted in and Ross Cochran with 3 at-bats, 2 hits, 2 runs batted in and 1 run.
Game 2 - East Union 12, Walnut 2
Sophomore Ben Basil took the mound for the Urchins in game 2.
In the first, East Union sent five batters to the plate. Jude Treadaway started off strong with a hit to the left field fence for a double. Rett Johnson drove him in with a hit to deep center to start the scoring. With 2 outs, Johnson stole home. The Urchins end the first 2-0.
Walnut loaded the bases in the top of the second but were unable to capitalize. With two outs and bases loaded, Basil worked his way out of a bind and retired the side.
In the third, Drew Hollimon added to the Urchin lead with a single homerun ball hit over the left field wall. About the hit, Hollimon commented, “I have been hitting alright so I just trusted my hands and just swung it.” After 3, Urchins were up 3-0.
The Wildcats got on the board in the top of the fourth when Jack Leak got a hit to deep left to drive Dylan Mayo across the plate from second.
The Urchins answered in the bottom of the fourth adding 9 runs and batting around the line-up. After 4, East Union up 12-1.
Walnut added one run in the top of the fifth, but East Union takes the win 12-2.
From the mound, Basil pitched all 5 innings throwing 94 pitches with 62 strikes. He faced 24 batters and recorded 10 strikeouts, 3 walks, and allowing only 5 hits and 2 runs. From the plate, the Urchins were led by Tristan Baldwyn with 2 at-bats, 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 RBIs and a walk.
Coach Jamie Russell commented after the game, “With these two division wins, we pretty much gave ourselves the division championship. I am seeing more consistency and we are doing the things we are supposed to do. But we cannot get satisfied, because we still have work to do.”
With the wins, East Union remains undefeated in division play, 10-0 with an overall record of 16-4.
