ELLISTOWN - East Union got off to a slow start but finally got their bats swinging in true Urchin fashion in the bottom of the third to take the 10-0 win over O’Bannon in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday night at home.
Landon Harmon took the mound for the Urchins in the top of the first. After allowing a hit and walking two batters to load the bases, he was able to work his way out of a bind by striking out the next two. At the plate, East Union had trouble getting into a groove and quickly got three outs.
In the bottom of the second, Ross Cochran got on base with a walk. He was advanced to third with a hard-hit single from Tristan Baldwyn. Landon Harmon closed the deal with a grounder to drive a run in from third. Connor Timms closed it out for the Urchins with a sac-fly that allowed another run to cross the plate. At the end of two, East Union had the 2-0 lead.
Harmon faced four batters in the top of the third and was able to hold off the Green Wave. East Union got the bats swinging in the bottom of the third and added four runs on a single by Drew Hollimon and doubles from Cochran and Baldwyn. The Urchins also took advantage of a wild pitch to plate a run, 6-0.
The Urchins added four runs in the bottom of the fourth and only allowed one runner to get on base in the top of the fifth to take the win, 10-0.
From the mound, Landon Harmon threw 76 pitches with 46 strikes. He faced 20 batters with 11 strikeouts and allowing 2 hits and 3 walks. From the plate, the Urchins scored 10 runs on 19 at-bats, 7 hits, 5 walks, and 1 strikeout.
Coach Jamie Russell was pleased with the Urchins performance and commented, “We have to continue to work to get better everyday and really concentrate on doing the little things great.”
The Urchins will travel to O’Bannon Friday night for game two. Game time is set for 5:00.
