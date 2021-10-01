BELMONT - East Union hit Belmont with an air attack early on and the Urchins rolled to a convincing 42-14 win in Division 1-2A. It was the division opener for both teams.
East Union had three possessions in the first half and scored a touchdown in all three. All of the scores came on passing plays.
"Our kids have worked hard every week, so to get a win feels good to them and kinda hopeful that it gets us going in the right direction," East Union coach Todd Lott said. "That's one thing about playing a tough non-division schedule is it kinda shows you what we can do and helps you maybe find an identity.
"You have to work really hard against tough non-conference opponents and so hopefully that's paying off at this point. The things that we can do, we just need to keep getting better and better at it."
Hayden Roberts snagged a Rett Johnson pass of 15 yards for the first score of the game and Johnson added the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 4:45 left in the period.
Belmont came back to tie it on a 4-yard run by Myles Cox early in the second quarter.
East Union answered with a six play drive that covered 69 yards to score again. Johnson hit Ben Basil with a 4-yard TD pass to cap the drive.
The Urchins came back to score again before the half as they drove 79 yards in nine plays. Johnson and Roberts hooked up again, this time on a 32-yard TD pass play with 3:04 left in the first half.
The teams went to half with the Urchins leading 21-7.
The Urchin passing attack was firing immediately after the intermission as they needed only two plays to cover 68 yards and score their fourth touchdown of the contest with 11:11 still remaining in the quarter.
Johnson hit Roberts with a third touchdown strike of 42 yards after the duo had connected on the play before for 26 yards.
East Union scored again late in the third quarter as they drove 71 yards in nine plays. Johnson scored on a quarterback keeper from four yard out and kicked the PAT for a 35-7 advantage.
The Urchins weren't done yet as the defense held and forced a punt that was downed at the East Union 22.
Johnson found Conner Bishop down the middle for a 78-yard touchdown as time expired in the period and the PAT made the score 42-7 after three quarters.
Cox would score late in the game for Belmont for the final of 42-14.
Unofficially Johnson was 13 of 14 for 268 yards and five touchdowns passing and he also rushed for another score. He had a hand in all six East Union touchdowns.
Roberts caught six passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns.
Bishop caught two passes for 85 yards and a touchdown while Basil had the other TD catch of four yards.
East Union also picked up huge chunks of real estate on th eground as Hayden Frazier had 17 carries for 11 yards and Luke McVey had eight rushes for 94 yards.
East Union improves to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in division.
The Urchins will travel to Walnut for their second week of 1-2A football. The Wildcats are 0-1 in division after losing to Baldwyn 49-8.