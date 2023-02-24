ELLISTOWN - East Union took down Ripley 11-1 in a five inning affair on Thursday as the Urchin trio of Ross Cochran, Drew Hollimon and Landon Harmon led the way with productive nights.
Cochran went the five inning distance for the win while Hollimon and Harmon supplied the support at the plate for East Union. He completed his night on the mound by allowing one run on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.
Cochran faced 23 batters while throwing 80 pitches with 47 going for strikes.
"I had the outside corner fastball working, I had the curveball until the end of the game when it got a little wet," Cochran said of his performance. "Toward the end of the game I started throwing my changeup a little bit more and it was working pretty good there at the end.
"Just trying to get ground balls and outs, not really trying to strike anyone out, but around the end just trying to work on that ground ball double play and I got it, so I'm thankful for that. I've got the best guys in 2A behind me and I just let them work."
Cochran worked a quick 1-2-3 inning in the first and his Urchin teammates handed him the lead for good in the bottom of the frame.
Jude Treadaway and Rett Johnson reached on consecutive Tiger errors off grounders that were smoked off the bat. The second error allowed Treadaway to score the first run.
Harmon came up in his three spot and delivered the RBI single to plate Johnson and the Urchins led 2-0 after an inning.
The Tigers had a threat in the top of the second as Will Caviness and Jack Fortune had solid singles with one out. However, Cochran shut down the scare by picking up a strikeout and retiring the following batter on a fly ball to left.
The Urchins really got the bats working in the bottom of the second as they pounded out five hits.
Tristan Baldwyn and Daniel Whitfield started the inning with a single and double. Johnson drove in Baldwyn with a sacrifice fly RBI.
Harmon was next man up and he delivered another RBI single to score Whitfield.
Ben Basil came through with a RBI single from his cleanup spot for the third run of the frame.
Hollimon followed Basil to the plate and jumped all over a pitch to deposit it over the fence in center for a 2-run homer to stake Cochran to a 7-0 lead after two.
East Union added three more runs in the third as Treadaway smashed a 2-RBI double to plate Baldwyn and Whitfield. Harmon followed with another RBI single, his third of the night to drive in Treadaway and the Urchins were up 10-0 after three innings.
East Union scored again in the fourth as Baldwyn drove a double off the wall in left to drive in Connor Timms. However, the trailing runner was thrown out at the plate by a perfect relay throw from Tiger shortstop Ty Long to catcher Cooper Davis to prevent another run.
Ripley was finally about to dent the scoreboard in the top of the fifth as they loaded the bases with one out and Evan Goolsby delivered the RBI single to score Channing Garner.
East Union shut the door on the inning and the game as Cochran coaxed a tailor-made 4-6-3 double play to end the contest.
Harmon and Hollimon were key figures at the plate as Harmon went 3 for 3 with three RBI and Hollimon had the big blast with his 2-run homer.
Baldwyn also had a perfect night, going 3 for 3 with one RBI while Timms was 2 for 2.
Whitfield was 2 for 3 as he also collected multiple hits.
Ripley had five players with hits on the night, all singles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.