POTTS CAMP - The East Union Urchins took the top spot at the 1-2A Track and Field Regionals on April 14 at Potts Camp. The Urchins wrapped up the day's events with a total of 106 points in the boys competition.
Calhoun City was second at 96 points and Mantachie placed third with 90 points.
The Urchins rode the wave to the win in part to a string showing in the field events.
East Union had three pole vaulters compete and all three move on to north Half competition.
The Urchins were led by 2019 silver medalist Micah Fulgham and his top vault of 11-00.
Second place went to Hayden Frazier who cleared the bar at 8-06 and Chance McLellen was fourth at 7-06.
The Urchins had two qualifiers in the 2A boys discus as Bryce McLellen placed second with his top throw of 105-01 and Parker Rogers was fourth with his best toss of 93-09.
McLellen also qualified in the boys shot put as he turned in a top throw of 36-08.
East Union had good finishes in the track events and were led by John Evins and Gabe Rakestraw.
Evins placed second in the boys 800 meters with a time of 2:19.66. Evins came in third in the 1600 meters, turning in a time of 5:27.33.
Rakestraw ran a 12:06.51 in the boys 3200 meters and placed third. He was fourth in the 1600 with a time of 5:31.40.
Fulgham had a busy day as he also competed in the track events, placing fourth in the 200 meters at 25.20 and another fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 57.11.
Two other events that the Urchins qualified in were the boys 4x400 meter relay with their fourth place finish in 4:13.38 and they placed third in the 4x800 with a combined time of 10:42.28.
Lady Urchins place second in 1-2A
East Union Lady Urchins turned in a solid performance at regionals as they placed second with 106 points. Calhoun City was first with 168 and Mantachie was third at 91 points.
Pole vault results gave the Lady Urchins the top two spots as Briley Lesley won the event with a vault of 7-06 while Daisy Johnson was second at 6-06.
Karley Conwill placed second in the girls 400 meters in her time of 1:09.96.
East Union had multiple qualifiers in the longer distances of 800, 1600 and 3200 meters.
In the 800 meters, Brianna Courtney placed third in 3:04.93 and Sunshine Fulgham was fourth at 3:06.09.
The girls 1600 meters saw Maci Rae McLellen take third in 6:46.08 and Fulgham placed fourth in 6:47.78.
Kirsten Hitt placed third in the 3200 meters with a time of 15:30.17 and Dakota Gentry was fourth in her time of 16:51.94.
The Lady Urchins also qualified in the relay events as they won first in the 4x800